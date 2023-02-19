first rave, Williamsburg, Brooklyn 2002 By Tanya Tuzeo

first rave, Williamsburg, Brooklyn 2002

my father didn’t know i went past 50th street

all the way up

to where low red brick warehouses

stored wild things—

they came

the people who wanted to party

fairy folk who cracked glow sticks,

forklifts and pallets

made merry in the blacklight

drums and bass

electronic shamans, our industrial gods

in their shelter

gathered at equipment’s foot—

we witnessed our births

which we never get to do

i’ve not been so liquid like that time

when fusible mineral stuff

shook from walls,

once geologic caves

wet with sweat

a hundred illegal bodies

pounding walls to polish, badlands

not forgotten

but a ruse for real estate

sometimes i can see the strobe lights

flash through the panes of a luxury condo

and a girl covered in glitter

lying to her father

By Tanya Tuzeo

Biography:

Tanya Tuzeo is a librarian and new mother whose work offers heartbreaking yet merciless observations about our most treasured relationships—family and love. Living by the sea, the natural world of grit and liquid imbues her writing with elemental textures and serves as a paradoxical backdrop of beauty as she moves through the uncomfortable, and at times bleak, experiences of motherhood, aging, and human connection.

