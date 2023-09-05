Art Left to Fester By Joana Gama

Art Left to Fester

there are difficult weekends when

I paint my legs in watercolors

tie red ribbons around my thighs and hips

make myself delicate despite it all



none of my friends say I look different

maybe that’s what hurts the most



to be good, to be good, to keep being good

and be reminded of why you wanted it, to be

better than you were, lovelier than is natural



so on this weekend I make myself wrong

chase myself to paper thin edges

waste away with water greens beneath my eyes

wind and wind until I tie my limbs ribbon sick



today there are more bruises on my body

marks on my thighs where silk wound too tight

and pieces of string I forgot under my nails

I should not be surprised, but alas—

I am left alone with all the beautiful things I’ve done

By Joana Gama

Biography:

Joana Gama was born in 2004, in Rio de Janeiro. She is a college student currently majoring in Marketing and Communications. Her favorite pastimes include reading, playing video games and thrill-seeking. She lives alone in São Paulo and enjoys visiting new places in the city, preferring to return home once it is past four in the morning.

