Diagnostic By Helen Chen

Diagnostic

for Wendy



All questions are mandatory. Given:

set A

mandarin (peels into a circle of similar sized selves)

Mandarin (language you speak at home)

Mandarin (you don’t know how to respond to the Cantonese lady at the bakery)



set B

English (Anglo-Saxon)

English (language you speak everywhere else)

English (class you loved second most)



High Potential Individuals on the B63, we calculate

cumulative grade point averages (GPA).



Swallow raw heat & let it take root.

2 pts.

Attempt 1

intersection of A & B: It is June and I am tired of being brave.

Ø: lacking A or B, this particular quality is nonexistent.

Scoop the insides of an overlapping circle and get eye-shaped

emptiness. I’m trying really hard to be good at this

Partial credit.

Attempt 2

Let warmth wipe your brows from the inside. On the street corner

of 5th Ave, I always thought the world was a single line drawn

from your home to mine. It’s June and I’m trying to be honest.

By Helen Chen

Biography Helen (she/her/她) is a Chinese-American writer based in NYC. Her works are featured/forthcoming in 45th Parallel, Lumiere Review, Beaver Magazine, and others.

[“It is June and I am trying to be brave.”] comes from Anne Sexton’s poem “The Truth the Dead Know

