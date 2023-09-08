IF QUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT WERE A LOVE STORY By Amanda Adrienne Smith

IF QUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT WERE A LOVE STORY



I’ll wrap your sound in a blanket

and give it back to you, my music

muse. Just to see you lying in the

leaves talking to me the way I lie

in the leaves and talk to you.

An instant connection masked as

a tell-all telling you nothing. We

are the particles 2,000 miles apart.

I keep coming back to the birch

trees in the moonlight. The flood

lights from the deck. My whole

body in the evening grass.

In my dreams, I move thoughts

easily. I do with you what rappers

do with words. I’m getting better

at cutting my own hair, I guess.

The innocence that sees myself

everywhere in everyone.

The electricity stretched so far

apart. You don’t even know me.

I tell myself it’s magic. Your ribs

move deeply. You’re breathing

or rapping. I don’t know which.

Our lives so separate, yet sticky.

My dress so sheer. You see my sigh.

Unwrap it, I say. Please rap it.

It hurts like a hummingbird.

By Amanda Adrienne Smith

Biography Amanda Adrienne Smith is a poet and actress living in Los Angeles, CA. Her work can be found in Ghost City Review, Right Hand Pointing, and One Sentence Poems. You can find her on social media @amandaadrienne.

