Dinner On Sunset Boulevard

By Nora Hart

there’s this visceral hunger I get

driving just before sunset

I want to claw at the world

tear off chunks of mossy flesh

rip at them with my teeth until

they cram into the crevices in my soul

absorb every rock and river

until my blood bubbles crystalline over slate

until my skin is blue sky

and my bones are birch trunk

until I am the rain hitting foggy glass

in a peculiar thunderstorm in late January

until I am a moth’s wing

fluttering over a swing set in July dusk

until every blade of grass I pass on the interstate

is a nerve in my thumb

and until every bird that blinks at me sees me

as the feather it shed mid-March.

until I am over and under and beside myself

the same way that sunlight is

over and under and beside

a maple leaf.

until I am endlessly present

and infinitely extant,

until I am everything—

until I am to the Universe

what it is to me.

By Nora Hart

Biography:

Nora Hart has written poetry- in various interpretations of the word, including the very loosest- since before she knew how to sharpen a pencil. She is currently a high school student in the colder corner of the Upper Midwest, and looks forward to writing creatively through and beyond any and all diplomas she may or may not receive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

