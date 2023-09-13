red ocean

when he asks me

do you like the red ocean

and why, how

I can’t really answer

because if I say yes

the words will bloom smoke and

make me look like something

he can no longer recognize

because if I say no

I’ll have my tongue cut off

by Lord Enma-san

and only be able to speak blood

but when I look up

and it seeps through my teeth

dying my smile; my tongue

will only speak the truth

because even if I sink

and breathing becomes a chore

the waters will be warm

make sinking worthwhile

because soft whispers might

keep me buoyant, afloat

and when my face resurfaces

I’ll see the sun

because when I see her

cherry nail polish

I want to ask her

do you like the red ocean

By Megumi Oishi

Biography: Megumi Oishi is the Japanese-American author of award-winning works commended by Helicon Northwestern, the Japanese American Citizens League, American Fencing Magazine, and more. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, she is currently a first-year pre-law English major and Division 1 athlete at Northwestern University.

