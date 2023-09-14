Sandcastles

we walk the beach on a crisp saturday morning,

your little fingers threaded through mine,

like the silken knots of a fishing trawl.

curls plastered against skin

sticky with seaspray.

you dip your toes into the sand,

picking it apart for sea glass

licked into iridescence.

the spoils of a shipwreck

or the discarded remnants of a drunken soiree,

vying for a place in your windowsill collection.

here in your world of flushed sunsets and symmetricity,

i am as inconsequential as smoke

from the candles you blew out on your sixth birthday.

blossoms curl between your lungs,

fluttering with each breath

with the desperate intensity of moth wings,

blooming forth from fingerprints

left by the hands that strayed far too close to your skin.

specks of kaleidoscopic sand,

still wedged beneath your fingernails

from torn down sandcastles.

yet there is still air left in your lungs

for laughter

when the whitecaps tease your skin.

i gaze up at the moon

and exhale

deep parasitic umbra

and send a plea up into the firmament,

for the world to hold you safe in its arms.

the gloaming beckons across the blushing sands.

i delve into the tides

and leave you amongst sandcastles.

By Seheni Kariyawasan

Biography:

Seheni Kariyawasan is an aspiring poet and writer, studying at Boston University. She grew up in the little island of Sri Lanka and has dabbled in writing ever since she was a little girl. As a queer poet of color, she hopes to bring light to her experiences and those of others like her through her work.

