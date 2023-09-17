updates from when we last saw each other By Caro De Sa

updates from when we last saw each other

other let’s be honest – i sucked at the violin.

there’s that one video of us playing “Ave Maria,”

the sound of you strumming the guitar so beautifully

interrupted by my bow hitting notes

too flat or too sharp.



you would’ve never seen it coming,

but Caio plays the guitar just like you.

music made from “Eterna Saudade”

sounds like eyes pooling with water

and i love you and i want you here.



i remember when you watched me dance,

cried like i was performing at the bolshoi

even though i still didn’t understand beats

or how i was supposed to communicate grief

with a body i wasn’t living in.



i still recognize you through Cavatina,

hear you telling me to sit with you

to drink a little coffee and split a baguette.

i wonder whether you’d recognize me too.

By Caro De Sa

Biography Caro De Sa (they/them) is an emerging poet from Miami, FL. Most of their writing focuses on grief, queerness, and imagining elsewheres/otherwises. They are currently pursuing their undergraduate degree in Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity with a minor in Creative Writing at Stanford University. Outside of writing, they enjoy spending time with friends, dancing, and eating hot cheetos.

