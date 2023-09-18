IN OBSERVATION OF By Jodi Balas

IN OBSERVATION OF

The person next to you will tell you

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

And will question every past order of fried-anything

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

And will think about all the lovers they never showered with

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

Because their mothers always told them to save this body

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

Because this body isn’t the body being saved

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

And if you ask them again, they’ll tell you

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

That fear is a shade deeper than red

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

That it collects itself in memories sweet enough to choke on

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

Because salvation is for the holy

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

Because the holy are sitting in the room next to you

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

Lost in the offbeat of the tempo

the dying never want to hear that they’re dying

Watching how the seconds are melting off the face of a clock.

By Jodi Balas

Biography: Based out of NEPA, Jodi Balas is an “always developing” neurodiverse poet who uses a variety of methods to expand her craft and is searching for innovative ways on how poetry could be evolved and cultivated. Currently she is working on her first Chapbook, titled “The Art of Molting” where she draws inspiration from Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ stages of grief to center the book’s theme. Jodi has work published in The Willawaw Journal, Grand Little Things, The Times Leader and is a contributor of the PA Bards.

