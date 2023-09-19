Snapshot: The Cow and the Girl By Louhi Pohjola

Snapshot: The Cow and the Girl

The cow looks irate, fettered

to the back of the iron-wheeled cart

that is poised to flee from bombs

spitting high overhead

In the grainy image, its nostrils snuffle fear

while the girl watches, hands on hips,

in a thin cotton dress, small breasts

nudging the fabric. She is rooted

in this place

like the bellflowers she plunked into a jar yesterday

A slight tremor of silky birch leaves

in the early June breeze and pine needles

that slap against the farmhouse roof are coded

messages from the advancing front:

Best to sweep the kitchen floor quickly and get out, girl

She drives the cart towards sanctuary,

to the train that will usher them west, away

from the windows and doors of their world.

But the cow’s belly, bloated from foraging,

prevents their passage and the girl’s

desperation, written in wildish tears,

leaves them both frantic and left behind

along with the glass jar, the bellflowers, and the iron-wheeled cart

She guides her best-loved by the worn-out rope

around candle-white birch and bilberry bushes

where they fall asleep on the spongy floor,

pungent with chanterelles, and where they are found,

the girl’s arm across her neck, in trampled

lingonberry flowers, their bloodied white bells

ringing out the end of the long winter’s snow.

By Louhi Pohjola

Biography: Louhi was born in Montreal, Canada, to Finnish immigrant parents. She was a biologist before teaching sciences and humanities in a small high school in southern Oregon. She is an avid fly-fisherwoman and river rock connoisseur who lives in Portland, Oregon, with her terrier who thinks he is a cat.

