Mr. Big Man’s Terror By Megumi Oishi

Mr. Big Man’s Terror

she is the shriveled apple

forgotten on your desk

I am the cherries with the stems

forever fresh in the fridge

does that scare her, mr big man

because I see it in her oxen eyes

that silver ring will mean nothing

if the mirror whispers my name

and metal shards of what was once

unbreakable and unshatterable

because sixteen is the perfect age

her bedside clock has a countdown

she knows what happens at sixteen

she knows, and you know:

two years beyond reach

two years that will foster

cherub lips and a voice

smooth, deep, sickly sticky

as the honey in your tea

that pacifies your sore throat

the swell of pretty things

the shrinking of the ugly

with a child’s voice; baby fat

smiling with no questions

but butterflies die within a month

she’ll try to say no, she’s beautiful

but to you, I’m just pretty enough

comme ci, comme ca

so it’s ironic when I dress in white

aren’t I a pretty girl, mr big man

does the shape keep her up at night

the shape that reminds her of the obverse

of the Golden Arches on the paper bag

with oily fingerprints, a slippage hazard

on the hardwood bedroom floor

when you finally come to realize

I’m not a fucking nymphet

my figure will haunt the mirror

and make her cry beside you at night

does that scare you, mr big man

By Megumi Oishi

Biography: Megumi Oishi is the Japanese-American author of award-winning works commended by Helicon Northwestern, the Japanese American Citizens League, American Fencing Magazine, and more. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, she is currently a first-year pre-law English major and Division 1 athlete at Northwestern University.

