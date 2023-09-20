Mr. Big Man’s Terror By Megumi Oishi

Mr. Big Man’s Terror
she is the shriveled apple
forgotten on your desk
I am the cherries with the stems
forever fresh in the fridge
does that scare her, mr big man
because I see it in her oxen eyes
that silver ring will mean nothing
if the mirror whispers my name
and metal shards of what was once
unbreakable and unshatterable
because sixteen is the perfect age
her bedside clock has a countdown
she knows what happens at sixteen
she knows, and you know:
two years beyond reach
two years that will foster
cherub lips and a voice
smooth, deep, sickly sticky
as the honey in your tea
that pacifies your sore throat
the swell of pretty things
the shrinking of the ugly
with a child’s voice; baby fat
smiling with no questions
but butterflies die within a month
she’ll try to say no, she’s beautiful
but to you, I’m just pretty enough
comme ci, comme ca
so it’s ironic when I dress in white
aren’t I a pretty girl, mr big man
does the shape keep her up at night
the shape that reminds her of the obverse
of the Golden Arches on the paper bag
with oily fingerprints, a slippage hazard
on the hardwood bedroom floor
when you finally come to realize
I’m not a fucking nymphet
my figure will haunt the mirror
and make her cry beside you at night
does that scare you, mr big man
By Megumi Oishi
Biography:
Megumi Oishi is the Japanese-American author of award-winning works commended by Helicon Northwestern, the Japanese American Citizens League, American Fencing Magazine, and more. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, she is currently a first-year pre-law English major and Division 1 athlete at Northwestern University.