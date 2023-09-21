undomestication By Emily Ellison

undomestication

horses

in the walls of my heart.

horses whisking,

manes like waterfalls.

my ribcage swells:

a wooden pin

thrashed against,

impacted by restlessness:

receptive as a gong,

defined by vibration:

each brush incapacitating.

thought stampedes.

derealized,

under an ominous sky I see myself

to an extent, as though beyond

mounding dust

the hooves of my mind send up

running from itself.

running after itself.

sometimes, I will catch a horse.

I try to make it drink

from my hands, yet private ponds

cannot host. yet I must

teach my pervicacious horses

to sip without rippling.

shivery flexes.

sometimes my horses cannot stop shuddering.

sometimes I cannot help

but wish I could see myself straight,

rather than merely in peripheries.

overcast,

the pupils’ moonless wells

amplify wildness…

sometimes, I will catch

the horse’s insolence

to discipline.

By Emily Ellison

Biography:

Emily Ellison is a graduate of Texas State University’s MFA in Creative Writing program; she was the inaugural interviews editor of their literary journal Porter House Review (winner of Best Debut Magazine during the 2020 CLMP Firecracker Awards), in which her conducted interviews are located. Her poetry can be found in Southword: New International Writing, Breakwater Review, and Foothill Journal, among other places; she was also a runner-up for The Raw Art Review Walt Whitman Prize for Poetry in 2018. Currently, Emily and her cat-in-crime Pancake are appreciating the pacific northwest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

