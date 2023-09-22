An Ode to Cycles, Until It Isn’t By Joel Holland

An Ode to Cycles, Until It Isn’t

chickens lay the eggs lay the chickens / listen, the roads have not stopped

being paved / children lay bikes beside sidewalk streets / there is yelling

in the yard / the silence that follows / the hollow creaks beneath tip-toe’d needs

met wherever the food is kept / eat, sleep / “I’m softer on you than my old man was

me” / repeat history / love sounds like anything else / “help” / empty echoes / pain

we didn’t mean to spread / stains we can’t get out / washers / dryers / spinning, spinning,

spinning / words that live rent-free between our ears / empty beer bottles / dishes pile high /

generation after generation asks the sky “why?” / liquid evaporates into vapor, tapers off to

condensed clouds, down to earth for rain again / this precipitation feeds the seed stage,

germination, growth, reproduction, pollination, and yes, more seed dispersal / each performance

a dress rehearsal for someone else / the deprived student turned giving teacher / the abused child

turned loving parent / there is adjustment in the air / it takes care / we are after restoration /

observe the plane confirm there are patterns we can break from / it is well / despite the migraine

of endless repetition, spun out from that cycle can come something else.

By Joel Holland

Biography:

Joel Holland is a 2019 college graduate from Union University and 2022 professional program graduate from UCLA. Joel’s first poetry collection, After All, is available on Amazon or wherever you can find your books. Joel is currently sitting in a church in Kansas City, rewriting a poem, and missing Jimmy McGill. He would like to thank his wife, Chlo for encouraging him to send things out.

