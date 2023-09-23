Under the Thatched Roof By Erinola Daranijo

Under the Thatched Roof

a place of humble beginnings,

where walls of clay stood proud,

and under the thatched roof we called home,

we learned the beauty of hard work and respect.

days were long and the sun blazed,

my mother toiled over the wood stove,

her love poured into every meal,

and my father worked the fields with unwavering strength

but it was within these walls,

under this thatched roof that we found refuge,

where we shared beds and whispered secrets,

and dreamed of a future where our struggles were nut memories

our home was small,

but it held much love,

and even in the face of poverty and hunger,

we found comfort in each other’s embrace.

under the thatched roof,

we learned to find joy in simplicity,

to cherish the bonds of family,

and to never lose hope for a better tomorrow.

our house was a sanctuary,

a place where we grew and learned,

and through it all, we remained resilient,

held together by the love that was poured into every brick

now, as i look back on those days,

i am grateful for the lessons learned,

and the strength that was born under the thatched roof,

a symbol of the unwavering spirit of its people.

By Erinola Daranijo

Biography:

Erinola Daranijo is a poet and writer from Nigeria. He is the founder of Akéwì Magazine and the author of the micro-chapbook, An Epiphany of Roses, forthcoming from Konya Shamsrumi. His work is published/forthcoming on Brittle Paper, the Kalahari Review, the Hooghly Review, Isele Magazine, Auroras and Blossoms, amongst others. When he isn’t writing, you can and will find him taking a nap in his bed. He tweets over at @Layworks.

