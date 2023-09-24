GREEN BEANS ALMONDINE By Jacquelynn Berton

GREEN BEANS ALMONDINE
It is hard sometimes, this infinite joy.
My world is shadows, sure, like yours.
But these are rendered thin, backlit
by the blaze of green beans almondine, bells
that ring loudest when ringing not at all,
the triple sun that is the nape of your neck,
and me watching it, and you not knowing
I am watching it. What is darkness
when there are marigolds and marzipan?
Where is death when I am in love
over and over and over with you,
when you pass me in the street
a hundred times an hour as a mother
with her carriage, as the old men in their tweeds,
the pickpockets and grifters, the ones
that chase me, the ones that don’t? To keep
my head I hold all this on my tongue, roll it
into something safe, and when you ask
what I am thinking, tell you olive juice.
By Jacquelynn Berton
Biography:
Jacquelynn Berton is an aspiring poet who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. She received her undergraduate honors degree in creative writing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013. Currently, she works full-time in the field of medical genetics, but never left poetry behind. Her work tends to explore previously uncharted poetic territory, such as love and death. She is not particularly funny.