REVERENCE By Devin Jaramillo

REVERENCE

I miss you.

Like religion.

Like clasped hands and crucifixes.

Hail Mary’s and Our Fathers,

Desperately kneeling in wide silence.

My sins at your feet, my lips held reverent.

I miss you.

Like hopeful flames reaching heavenward.

Like pews in winter and holy water running down my face,

A river to cleanse my aching soul.

Your mouth a Eucharist, your name a hymn.

I miss you.

Like the echoes of a bell.

Like the echoes off the stone.

Like the echoes of my heart.

I miss you.

Like faith.

Your skin a rosary in my hands, devout though flawed,

I pray to you in earnest, counting your fingertips like

well-worn beads,

Wish for the feel of them around my neck.

Polished wood against skin,

Head bowed low.

Forgive me, Father.

For I have undoubtedly sinned.

Give me penance for my crimes.

I beg of you to hear my most ardent confession.

I miss you.

By Devin Jaramillo

Biography: Devin Jaramillo is an aspiring novelist and poet living in West Texas. With a Master’s degree in History and a Bachelor’s degree in English, Devin is a lifelong learner as well as a huge supporter of the arts. Often, her own personal experiences shape her work, with poetry being a cathartic outlet for overwhelming emotions.

