REVERENCE By Devin Jaramillo

REVERENCE
I miss you.
Like religion.
Like clasped hands and crucifixes.
Hail Mary’s and Our Fathers,
Desperately kneeling in wide silence.
My sins at your feet, my lips held reverent.
I miss you.
Like hopeful flames reaching heavenward.
Like pews in winter and holy water running down my face,
A river to cleanse my aching soul.
Your mouth a Eucharist, your name a hymn.
I miss you.
Like the echoes of a bell.
Like the echoes off the stone.
Like the echoes of my heart.
I miss you.
Like faith.
Your skin a rosary in my hands, devout though flawed,
I pray to you in earnest, counting your fingertips like
well-worn beads,
Wish for the feel of them around my neck.
Polished wood against skin,
Head bowed low.
Forgive me, Father.
For I have undoubtedly sinned.
Give me penance for my crimes.
I beg of you to hear my most ardent confession.
I miss you.
By Devin Jaramillo
Biography:
Devin Jaramillo is an aspiring novelist and poet living in West Texas. With a Master’s degree in History and a Bachelor’s degree in English, Devin is a lifelong learner as well as a huge supporter of the arts. Often, her own personal experiences shape her work, with poetry being a cathartic outlet for overwhelming emotions.