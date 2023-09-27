IT WAS #HOTGIRLSUMMER By Jacquelynn Berton

IT WAS #HOTGIRLSUMMER
then it was deadgirlfall
and no one could tell
the difference
we moneyed down
the street tripping
spilling currency
that wintering look
you covet
you need to feel
cold sometimes
so you bring your body
out in the dark
its moon face
its panic hands
and you walk it to us
on the dance floor
begging us to bruise
the moon
just this once you want it all
turned around on you
dead girl, fall
you need to feel small
sometimes
but we are fallen already
whether we yes you
or no
you want to know
what we’ve got on or don’t
and we will not play
this game with you
but there
under our clothes
our nakedness
under our nakedness
our fury
the kind that grinds
its teeth and says maybe
just tonight
we will
By Jacquelynn Berton
Biography:
Jacquelynn Berton is an aspiring poet who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. She received her undergraduate honors degree in creative writing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013. Currently, she works full-time in the field of medical genetics, but never left poetry behind. Her work tends to explore previously uncharted poetic territory, such as love and death. She is not particularly funny.