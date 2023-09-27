IT WAS #HOTGIRLSUMMER By Jacquelynn Berton

IT WAS #HOTGIRLSUMMER



then it was deadgirlfall

and no one could tell

the difference



we moneyed down

the street tripping

spilling currency



that wintering look

you covet

you need to feel



cold sometimes

so you bring your body

out in the dark

its moon face

its panic hands

and you walk it to us

on the dance floor

begging us to bruise

the moon



just this once you want it all

turned around on you

dead girl, fall

you need to feel small

sometimes

but we are fallen already

whether we yes you

or no

you want to know

what we’ve got on or don’t

and we will not play

this game with you

but there

under our clothes

our nakedness

under our nakedness

our fury

the kind that grinds

its teeth and says maybe

just tonight

we will

By Jacquelynn Berton

Biography: Jacquelynn Berton is an aspiring poet who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. She received her undergraduate honors degree in creative writing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013. Currently, she works full-time in the field of medical genetics, but never left poetry behind. Her work tends to explore previously uncharted poetic territory, such as love and death. She is not particularly funny.



