IT WAS #HOTGIRLSUMMER By Jacquelynn Berton

IT WAS #HOTGIRLSUMMER

then it was deadgirlfall
and no one could tell
the difference

we moneyed down
the street tripping
spilling currency

that wintering look
you covet
you need to feel

cold sometimes
so you bring your body
out in the dark

its moon face
its panic hands
and you walk it to us

on the dance floor
begging us to bruise
the moon

just this once you want it all
turned around on you
dead girl, fall

you need to feel small
sometimes
but we are fallen already

whether we yes you
or no
you want to know

what we’ve got on or don’t
and we will not play
this game with you

but there
under our clothes

our nakedness

under our nakedness
our fury
the kind that grinds

its teeth and says maybe
just tonight
we will

Biography:

Jacquelynn Berton is an aspiring poet who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. She received her undergraduate honors degree in creative writing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013. Currently, she works full-time in the field of medical genetics, but never left poetry behind. Her work tends to explore previously uncharted poetic territory, such as love and death. She is not particularly funny.

