baby boy By Megumi Oishi

baby boy

you have your baby boy now

has it really been a year already

since your belly was half full

with still an uncertain promise

whose name the whole town would know

since we spoke of marriage

in the gym of the church

not an if, but when

but I swore by accident

and they had to shush me

since I helped you make

peach pie in the kitchen

and I dropped the peach pit

and you had one hand on your belly

as you stooped to pick it up

and I look at your smile

and close my eyes

I am a mother, nineteen

holding my baby girl

swathed in white

with chestnut hair and

those sad sad eyes

she smells like lotion

baby safe, lavender scented

allergen proof this time

she is my task, my love

the whole town knows her name

as I cradle her by the window

the sand outside whispers

don’t drop her don’t drop her

you’re singing the lullabies

all wrong

By Megumi Oishi

Biography: Megumi Oishi is the Japanese-American author of award-winning works commended by Helicon Northwestern, the Japanese American Citizens League, American Fencing Magazine, and more. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, she is currently a first-year pre-law English major and Division 1 athlete at Northwestern University.

