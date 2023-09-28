baby boy By Megumi Oishi

baby boy
you have your baby boy now
has it really been a year already
since your belly was half full
with still an uncertain promise
whose name the whole town would know
since we spoke of marriage
in the gym of the church
not an if, but when
but I swore by accident
and they had to shush me
since I helped you make
peach pie in the kitchen
and I dropped the peach pit
and you had one hand on your belly
as you stooped to pick it up
and I look at your smile
and close my eyes
I am a mother, nineteen
holding my baby girl
swathed in white
with chestnut hair and
those sad sad eyes
she smells like lotion
baby safe, lavender scented
allergen proof this time
she is my task, my love
the whole town knows her name
as I cradle her by the window
the sand outside whispers
don’t drop her don’t drop her
you’re singing the lullabies
all wrong
By Megumi Oishi
Biography:
Megumi Oishi is the Japanese-American author of award-winning works commended by Helicon Northwestern, the Japanese American Citizens League, American Fencing Magazine, and more. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, she is currently a first-year pre-law English major and Division 1 athlete at Northwestern University.