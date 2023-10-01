sexuality ocd as spilt milk By Amanda Hall

sexuality ocd as spilt milk
honest to god i’m a hedonist in the body of
a dictionary on a hotel nightstand, one step above a common bible
(and jesus fuck, it’s embarrassing)
i am told to spoil myself so i try,
staring at the ceiling, stiffened fingers under my waistband, a conscious
effort not to drift away for once —
but there’s an old fling’s boyfriend
who deals weed to high school kids, his uneven facial hair. aura greasy, cheap,
and sticky like rapeseed oil —
and i falter, forgetting where my hands go
until they’re beneath the tap, transferring raw thoughts through incessant
scrubbing of pained, red skin.
worse still — my obsessions:
pretty boys like cellophane, their soft vowels and ghostlike transparency,
suckering me with all they say—
smoked eyes, pianist fingers, sweet intentions,
low laughs. wanting when i shouldn’t be wanting, fearing voyeurism and
guilting myself out of fantasies.
i think of music festivals, the expansive layouts —
and really, anyone i could possibly love feels like a performer
on a faraway stage
in that other people love them and
i never say anything. they’re rarely sleeping alone and i can’t get off on it —
instead i cry to the air, apologizing.
i’m horrible at self-pleasure, forcing every feeling
until my abdomen coils tight like sickness, like breaking. release is the goal
but I’m always holding out—
self-critical and sunken in the
quicksand of self-loathing.
By Amanda Hall
Biography:
Amanda Hall (she/they) is a third-generation bisexual Filipina. Their work focuses on trauma-informed identity, shame versus desire, and the domestic sphere. Amanda worked as Editor-in-Chief of New Forum, UC Irvine’s oldest creative writing journal in their senior year. During this time, 11 of their works were published in 5 student journals. Besides poetry, Amanda is a songwriter and vocalist. Her favorite things are ube ice cream, minor keys, traveling with friends, and pretty people with deep voices.
One thought on “sexuality ocd as spilt milk By Amanda Hall”
It has been a while since I have ridden the Rollercoaster of emotions from laughter to sadness. You’re writing is exceptional, creative and refreshing. Hand claps to you. ❤️