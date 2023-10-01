sexuality ocd as spilt milk By Amanda Hall

sexuality ocd as spilt milk



honest to god i’m a hedonist in the body of

a dictionary on a hotel nightstand, one step above a common bible

(and jesus fuck, it’s embarrassing)

i am told to spoil myself so i try,

staring at the ceiling, stiffened fingers under my waistband, a conscious

effort not to drift away for once —

but there’s an old fling’s boyfriend

who deals weed to high school kids, his uneven facial hair. aura greasy, cheap,

and sticky like rapeseed oil —

and i falter, forgetting where my hands go

until they’re beneath the tap, transferring raw thoughts through incessant

scrubbing of pained, red skin.

worse still — my obsessions:

pretty boys like cellophane, their soft vowels and ghostlike transparency,

suckering me with all they say—

smoked eyes, pianist fingers, sweet intentions,

low laughs. wanting when i shouldn’t be wanting, fearing voyeurism and

guilting myself out of fantasies.

i think of music festivals, the expansive layouts —

and really, anyone i could possibly love feels like a performer

on a faraway stage

in that other people love them and

i never say anything. they’re rarely sleeping alone and i can’t get off on it —

instead i cry to the air, apologizing.

i’m horrible at self-pleasure, forcing every feeling

until my abdomen coils tight like sickness, like breaking. release is the goal

but I’m always holding out—

self-critical and sunken in the

quicksand of self-loathing.

By Amanda Hall

Biography: Amanda Hall (she/they) is a third-generation bisexual Filipina. Their work focuses on trauma-informed identity, shame versus desire, and the domestic sphere. Amanda worked as Editor-in-Chief of New Forum, UC Irvine’s oldest creative writing journal in their senior year. During this time, 11 of their works were published in 5 student journals. Besides poetry, Amanda is a songwriter and vocalist. Her favorite things are ube ice cream, minor keys, traveling with friends, and pretty people with deep voices.

