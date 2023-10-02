MIRACLE By Prosper C. Ìféányí

MIRACLE

It saddens me to have watched

you grow into a memory. So staple

like the hair of water unstroked &

uncombed. Deeply-seated in this

poem, is a prayer I trade. One that

transfixes every mutable moment

lost in your calloused palm. I pray

you will see two doors & choose

that which returns back to me. This

already is the fourth month, & I still am

drinking dew from each stray twig

I come across. I used to pray for a

miracle to shred it’s light in me, but

even miracles require fragments of faith.

No matter how clean a bone I appear,

I cannot lie that I haven’t bleached

hope & belief from my skin. I hope in

God in such retrogressive state of

believing he let my troubles surpass

me. I believe in God with the conviction

of a child who believes his father will let

go when he takes his little first step.The

only thing I cradle upon is your voice. That

which leads me to the last piece of myself.

By Prosper C. Ìféányí

Biography: Prosper C. Ìféányí is a Nigerian writer. His works are featured or forthcoming in Black Warrior Review, New Delta Review, Identity Theory, The Shore, The Deadlands, Up the Staircase Quarterly, and elsewhere.

