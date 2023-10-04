Forgive me, Father, for I have Sinned By Sofia Escobar

Forgive me, Father, for I have Sinned
at six years old, my father
bathed me in holy water and
the idea that breasts would
save me. curves made
a woman sexy, it made them
latina.
bent at the hips, his hands
cupped the empty space
that made me a
woman. the v’s in my body
made me feminine. fingers
manipulate the flow of natural
waters, parting the sea of
childhood. he played cat’s cradle
with the strings of stolen
virginity.
unlearning your scripture was the
forbidden fruit left to rot in the pit
of becoming feminine. defying
my god who chose me to be his
virgin mary proved that I could
birth a lens of adam that wasn’t
the antichrist.
breasts didn’t save me, i did. i
repent ever having faith that
femininity was equal to
feminism. the twisting
of the v which you deemed
righteous betrayed the trust
of your precious
followers. my river will
flow outward, washing
out the evil you
struck into me.
so forgive me father, for I have
sinned, which foremost
made me holy. the hands which
melded me into womanhood
were the greatest traitors ahead
of judas and peter. bury me
in your tomb and i’ll rise
again.
By Sofia Escobar
Biography:
Sofia Escobar is a junior at Hartwick College studying Creative Writing and Philosophy with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She was published in Auburn University’s “The Auburn Circle” (2021) for a prose piece titled, “Damn You, 2020.” She was published by The Academy of American Poets in 2022 for her poem titled, “Rejecting Copper,” as well as in Sigma Tau Delta’s “Rectangle” (2023) for her poems, “Microaggressive” and “Apodiformes,” winning the Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Her poems, “Forgive Me, Father, for I Have Sinned,” and “Love Poem for The Word,” were published in Hartwick College’s undergraduate literary magazine, “Word of Mouth” (2022).