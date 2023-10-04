Forgive me, Father, for I have Sinned By Sofia Escobar

Forgive me, Father, for I have Sinned

at six years old, my father

bathed me in holy water and

the idea that breasts would

save me. curves made

a woman sexy, it made them

latina.

bent at the hips, his hands

cupped the empty space

that made me a

woman. the v’s in my body

made me feminine. fingers

manipulate the flow of natural

waters, parting the sea of

childhood. he played cat’s cradle

with the strings of stolen

virginity.

unlearning your scripture was the

forbidden fruit left to rot in the pit

of becoming feminine. defying

my god who chose me to be his

virgin mary proved that I could

birth a lens of adam that wasn’t

the antichrist.

breasts didn’t save me, i did. i

repent ever having faith that

femininity was equal to

feminism. the twisting

of the v which you deemed

righteous betrayed the trust

of your precious

followers. my river will

flow outward, washing

out the evil you

struck into me.

so forgive me father, for I have

sinned, which foremost

made me holy. the hands which

melded me into womanhood

were the greatest traitors ahead

of judas and peter. bury me

in your tomb and i’ll rise

again.

By Sofia Escobar

Biography: Sofia Escobar is a junior at Hartwick College studying Creative Writing and Philosophy with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She was published in Auburn University’s “The Auburn Circle” (2021) for a prose piece titled, “Damn You, 2020.” She was published by The Academy of American Poets in 2022 for her poem titled, “Rejecting Copper,” as well as in Sigma Tau Delta’s “Rectangle” (2023) for her poems, “Microaggressive” and “Apodiformes,” winning the Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Her poems, “Forgive Me, Father, for I Have Sinned,” and “Love Poem for The Word,” were published in Hartwick College’s undergraduate literary magazine, “Word of Mouth” (2022).

