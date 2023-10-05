the honeymoon By Ziyi Yan

the honeymoon

my lover brings her toothbrush and doesn’t stay the night.

before that, she didn’t know we were lovers. new air starved

itself into the house, and we made a game of closing

all the windows.

after that,

i file my ear piercing with the bite marks

in my nails: toothbrush in one hand, crusting skin

in the other. after all, wounds birth flesh

more generously than people: her words die as soon

as the skin, and you can’t clothe yourself in cuts. take these

for example: chrysalis gouged from writhing ant, oil leaking from sloughed pores,

clover protesting the sidewalk like a virus.

we dried our hands behind a waterfall and pulled them out, wet.

we laughed as phorid flies ate their way into the wind. then,

things were already shivering into halves:

you scolded me for talking back to a customs officer. i killed a fly on your arm,

the sound louder than i expected.

in the womb of a head, that fly was the closest it would ever be to naked,

i lie. ten paces back, an officer wonders why i slapped you. love,

i am making my ears bleed so carefully. it is so easy

to hang through me that i do it myself:

last night i stared at your teeth in the bathroom mirror and you thought

i was staring at myself. you could never tell

if it was your skin i was touching.

there was always water between us, or a hair. peach fuzz. the shadow of it.

By Ziyi Yan

Biography: Ziyi Yan (闫梓祎) is a young Chinese writer living in Connecticut. Her work is published in Poetry Northwest, Rust and Moth, Kissing Dynamite, and Peach Mag, among others. She is also the editor-in-chief of the Dawn Review, a literary magazine dedicated to promoting striking writing and supporting emerging voices. In her free time, she likes to do karaoke and take long walks. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter @Ziyiyan___ or visit her website at https://ziyiyan.carrd.co/

