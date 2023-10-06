Dreamsick By Olivia Banks

Dreamsick

tell them about the plastic bottle

gleaming on your nightstand,

how the pills gave you dreams

you could remember:

1. the sun burns your face.

your face catches fire.

the house catches fire.

everyone dies.

2. you & some old friends

string a rope

around a bathtub faucet

& pull it across the shoreline

of a beach you don’t go to anymore

3. you kiss her

up against a mirror,

bruising the line between youth

& whatever comes after it,

until the glass breaks

against your bodies

& falls in pretty pieces

all over the tile floor.

tell them how, a month later,

you kissed that same girl

in real life.

tell them you were two breathless,

bloodless, concave bodies—

whirling in a dark room.

but don’t tell them

how much you ached from it.

& don’t tell them,

when she whispered

that you were stunning,

you started to cry, convinced she came

prepared with a synonym for beautiful

because she knew you

had heard it all before

& please don’t tell them

you’ve heard it all before.

please don’t say you were afraid

to close your eyes again

after all that.

By Olivia Banks

Biography: Olivia Banks is a newly-licensed English teacher from Hudson, MA. She graduated from Framingham State University with her B.A. in English in 2021 and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Education there as well. In her spare time, she enjoys writing free verse and prose poetry that explores the intersection between the body, mind and sexuality. Her work has been published in The Onyx, Plume Poetry 10, and Impossible Archetype.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

