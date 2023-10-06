Dreamsick By Olivia Banks

Dreamsick
tell them about the plastic bottle
gleaming on your nightstand,
how the pills gave you dreams
you could remember:
1. the sun burns your face.
your face catches fire.
the house catches fire.
everyone dies.
2. you & some old friends
string a rope
around a bathtub faucet
& pull it across the shoreline
of a beach you don’t go to anymore
3. you kiss her
up against a mirror,
bruising the line between youth
& whatever comes after it,
until the glass breaks
against your bodies
& falls in pretty pieces
all over the tile floor.
tell them how, a month later,
you kissed that same girl
in real life.
tell them you were two breathless,
bloodless, concave bodies—
whirling in a dark room.
but don’t tell them
how much you ached from it.
& don’t tell them,
when she whispered
that you were stunning,
you started to cry, convinced she came
prepared with a synonym for beautiful
because she knew you
had heard it all before
& please don’t tell them
you’ve heard it all before.
please don’t say you were afraid
to close your eyes again
after all that.
By Olivia Banks
Biography:
Olivia Banks is a newly-licensed English teacher from Hudson, MA. She graduated from Framingham State University with her B.A. in English in 2021 and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Education there as well. In her spare time, she enjoys writing free verse and prose poetry that explores the intersection between the body, mind and sexuality. Her work has been published in The Onyx, Plume Poetry 10, and Impossible Archetype.