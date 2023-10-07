Vegas 03:07 By Mia Amore Del Bando

Vegas 03:07

I’ve watched my other lives before

In bathroom mirrors

Examining the craters of my skin

Wondering how I can create or destroy myself

Within my twelve-hour stay

Hotel mirrors are brutally honest

Drunk, high, stumbling

Smudges your face against its coolness

Like a trapped fly

To make you recognize

If you are happy

Peel off, a stubborn sticker

Strips of your identity stuck against the glass

You’ll lay on the tile floor

Along with dirty towels and miscellaneous trash

Wanting to grow roots

Where there is no soil

Debate on calling a past lover

Wrangle in more drama

To gain control

Well-knowing, they are in bed

Braided with a new internet fling

You decide to sleep

Anywhere that is convenient

Romanticizing all the rejected lives

You can live

Wishing you can kill

This One

By Mia Amore Del Bando

Biography: Mia Amore Del Bando (she/her) is a Mexican/Filipino writer, photographer, and creator. She was born and raised in Long Beach, California. Her writing and photography featured in Flora Fiction, Poets Choice, Backwards Trajectory, Immigration Diaries, and others. Her poetry book Fragments of a Woman’s Brain published by Nymeria Publishing debuts in 2024. She is a faithful friend, difficult daughter, and selfish lover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

