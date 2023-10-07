Vegas 03:07 By Mia Amore Del Bando

Vegas 03:07
I’ve watched my other lives before
In bathroom mirrors
Examining the craters of my skin
Wondering how I can create or destroy myself
Within my twelve-hour stay
Hotel mirrors are brutally honest
Drunk, high, stumbling
Smudges your face against its coolness
Like a trapped fly
To make you recognize
If you are happy
Peel off, a stubborn sticker
Strips of your identity stuck against the glass
You’ll lay on the tile floor
Along with dirty towels and miscellaneous trash
Wanting to grow roots
Where there is no soil
Debate on calling a past lover
Wrangle in more drama
To gain control
Well-knowing, they are in bed
Braided with a new internet fling
You decide to sleep
Anywhere that is convenient
Romanticizing all the rejected lives
You can live
Wishing you can kill
This One
By Mia Amore Del Bando
Biography:
Mia Amore Del Bando (she/her) is a Mexican/Filipino writer, photographer, and creator. She was born and raised in Long Beach, California. Her writing and photography featured in Flora Fiction, Poets Choice, Backwards Trajectory, Immigration Diaries, and others. Her poetry book Fragments of a Woman’s Brain published by Nymeria Publishing debuts in 2024. She is a faithful friend, difficult daughter, and selfish lover.