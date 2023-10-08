Ten Weeks on Testosterone By EJ Hicks

Ten Weeks on Testosterone

Ten weeks on testosterone,

& sweat slides down my back.

It’s not even the heat

anymore—although that doesn’t help.

I peel off layers of clothing like it’s my second

skin, a snake molting in my bedroom.

Ten weeks on testosterone,

& the skin on my face breaks out.

Acne spreads over my chin & across my cheeks,

freshly devoid of stubble

& familiar peach fuzz.

It lines my forehead were sweat gathers

above my brows & along my hairline.

Ten weeks on testosterone,

& my body becomes a stranger to me.

I am pleased to make its

(re)acquaintance, pleased

to note each subtle change.

This is my second puberty, but

this is the first time it makes sense.

Ten weeks on testosterone,

& this time it means something.

This time I am hurtling towards

something that I can stomach,

something that won’t taste

bitter in my mouth.

This time I am not cowering

before the mirror, cowering

in the face of womanhood.

Ten weeks on testosterone,

(blessed testosterone)

& every time my voice breaks

I remember that it is shifting inside

of me.

It drops from my head to my chest;

right now it’s stuck in my throat.

I swallow around it & wonder

how much it has left to go.

By EJ Hicks

Biography:

EJ Hicks (they/them) is a genderqueer butch lesbian living in Illinois with their fiancee. They write mainly poetry but have been known to dabble in other genres. Their work has been published in The Vehicle, the literary journal of Eastern Illinois University, where they have won several awards for creative fiction.

