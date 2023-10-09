Aneurysm By Virginia Watts

Aneurysm

When the surgeon said

this is an aorta at risk

for a split second

I thought he was talking

about something else

a bike tire, family business

our democracy

I concentrated on his hands

so I wouldn’t

blubber like a baby

His hands were small

talcum powder pale

fine of finger

he held them limp

while he explained

that if I opened my heart to him

my chances for a full recovery

were excellent

What he really meant was

I had no choice

unlike John Ritter who was a hoot

starring in Three’s Company

what guy wouldn’t want to live

with two cute chicks

In the end I had to use

my own trembling hand

to sign consent forms

which meant I resigned myself

into the hands

of someone I’d just met

with a reputation for being excellent

with his hands

I’ve never been good at faith

faith is blind

but at the end of the appointment

I reached for a hand

and it was given

By Virginia Watts

Biography: Virginia Watts is the author of poetry and stories found in Epiphany, CRAFT, The Florida Review, Reed Magazine, Pithead Chapel, Permafrost Magazine, Broadkill Review among others. Her poetry chapbooks are available from Moonstone Press. She has been nominated four times for a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net. Her short story collection Echoes from The Hocker House can be preordered from The Devil’s Party Press. Visit her at https://virginiawatts.com/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

