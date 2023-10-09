Aneurysm By Virginia Watts

Aneurysm
When the surgeon said
this is an aorta at risk
for a split second
I thought he was talking
about something else
a bike tire, family business
our democracy
I concentrated on his hands
so I wouldn’t
blubber like a baby
His hands were small
talcum powder pale
fine of finger
he held them limp
while he explained
that if I opened my heart to him
my chances for a full recovery
were excellent
What he really meant was
I had no choice
unlike John Ritter who was a hoot
starring in Three’s Company
what guy wouldn’t want to live
with two cute chicks
In the end I had to use
my own trembling hand
to sign consent forms
which meant I resigned myself
into the hands
of someone I’d just met
with a reputation for being excellent
with his hands
I’ve never been good at faith
faith is blind
but at the end of the appointment
I reached for a hand
and it was given
By Virginia Watts
Biography:
Virginia Watts is the author of poetry and stories found in Epiphany, CRAFT, The Florida Review, Reed Magazine, Pithead Chapel, Permafrost Magazine, Broadkill Review among others. Her poetry chapbooks are available from Moonstone Press. She has been nominated four times for a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net. Her short story collection Echoes from The Hocker House can be preordered from The Devil’s Party Press. Visit her at https://virginiawatts.com/.