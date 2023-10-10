trag·e·dy By Yujun Ginn

trag·e·dy
/ ˈtrajədē /
noun
- leaves you wanting and hollow, your body echoing whispers of sorry, sorry dropping from unfamiliar mouths. they found you half-buried in the ground, digging your own grave, and they thought it was poetic. they gave you this word. it’s all they give you.
- you smear ash, sticky-dark with crimson, back over your skin after they dress you in white. grief is meant to be pure, pretty, respectable. they can’t take your wild from you, so you howl back and bare your teeth. your anger is honest. your soul is tarnished silver; there is no shame in that.
- you don’t deserve this, they tell you, and that’s a lie. everyone does, whether or not they admit it. you are the greek definition, raw and never-ending. your war is just beginning, and when you set your world on fire, you laugh.
- they search unending for a solution, like agony is meant to end. you crack your ribs open one by one and let the rage-marrow inside drip out for them to see, let them look upon your heart in ruins and wonder what you could possibly mean by it.
This poem was previously displayed in an artists in residence exhibition for the University of South Carolina Honors College.
By Yujun Ginn
Biography:
Yujun Ginn is a Taiwanese American software developer in love with stories. S/he can be found on Twitter and Instagram as swordsainted, busy swallowing words.