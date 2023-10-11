THIS IS LAGOS, SOMETIMES

The roads are keyboards missing important keys

The cars are walking furnaces with chimneys attached,

With drivers like Lewis Hamilton

The pedestrians become adventurers

Swinging on vines

Vying through mines for one more day of life,

This is Lagos, sometimes

The houses are small shoe boxes

Ugly as hell, with only room for one shoe,

With landlords like George Costanza

The tenants become ninjas

Ghosting in and out like spirits from hades,

This is Lagos, sometimes

The schools are sometimes worn out tracks filled with warriors for teachers

The churches are loud gongs played everywhere,

With men who say women like an abomination

The women become savage beasts

Taking no prisoners,

This is Lagos, sometimes

The criminals look like Police

The police remind passerby’s of criminals

Sometimes, it’s too hard to tell the difference,

With women who say men equate funded cards

The men become Bullion vans

By all means,

This is lagos, sometimes

The electricity is a sport

Prayer is the angle; the judge is the devil

He has no pity, only brief moments of calculated teasing,

With life so hard and a meal a day worse,

The people become bitterly resentful

Praying for one lucky break,

This is Lagos, sometimes

By Daniel Joe

This poem was first published in Kalahari Review.

Biography: Daniel Joe is a writer based in Lagos, Nigeria; drawn to odd and chaotic things, his work often explores pain, grief, relationships, dysfunctionalities, absurdities and so much more. His writing has appeared in a variety of online publications, including Brittle Paper and Afritondo. You can find him on YouTube at A string of words

