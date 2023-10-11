THIS IS LAGOS, SOMETIMES
The roads are keyboards missing important keys
The cars are walking furnaces with chimneys attached,
With drivers like Lewis Hamilton
The pedestrians become adventurers
Swinging on vines
Vying through mines for one more day of life,
This is Lagos, sometimes
The houses are small shoe boxes
Ugly as hell, with only room for one shoe,
With landlords like George Costanza
The tenants become ninjas
Ghosting in and out like spirits from hades,
This is Lagos, sometimes
The schools are sometimes worn out tracks filled with warriors for teachers
The churches are loud gongs played everywhere,
With men who say women like an abomination
The women become savage beasts
Taking no prisoners,
This is Lagos, sometimes
The criminals look like Police
The police remind passerby’s of criminals
Sometimes, it’s too hard to tell the difference,
With women who say men equate funded cards
The men become Bullion vans
By all means,
This is lagos, sometimes
The electricity is a sport
Prayer is the angle; the judge is the devil
He has no pity, only brief moments of calculated teasing,
With life so hard and a meal a day worse,
The people become bitterly resentful
Praying for one lucky break,
This is Lagos, sometimes
By Daniel Joe
This poem was first published in Kalahari Review.
Biography:
Daniel Joe is a writer based in Lagos, Nigeria; drawn to odd and chaotic things, his work often explores pain, grief, relationships, dysfunctionalities, absurdities and so much more. His writing has appeared in a variety of online publications, including Brittle Paper and Afritondo. You can find him on YouTube at A string of words