arbitrary days By Konsoler Mandah

arbitrary days
let me find tranquility in
the lonely days on the calendar,
mondays marked by unsavory moans.
let me
(hide)
in their sunsets
bathe in their dry suns,
burn.
let me quench my thirst with their
awkward humidity and mosquito
swarms, agitating
buzzes
hanging
like ear rings
around my face
let me escape into the ugly showers,
blinding and disquieting. i will not
dissuade you, because i see you,
standing
and
waiting
for me to revoke my
reverence. but
this is my lifetime,
and these days are mine.
i will share the holidays,
the solstice and equinox, but
these forgotten days are where i store my memories.
they will remember me, when the world forgets
and embrace my soul when the end begets.
By Konsoler Mandah
Biography:
Konsoler Mandah is a university student and aspiring poet who has been writing since she was in elementary school. She hopes to publish her own poetry collection in the near future. Currently, she has been published in two anthologies: “The Places We Dwell: Collection 2” by Co-Ex Collaborative House; and “The Small Print” by Ink Movement Alberta.