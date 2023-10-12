arbitrary days By Konsoler Mandah

arbitrary days

let me find tranquility in

the lonely days on the calendar,

mondays marked by unsavory moans.

let me

(hide)

in their sunsets

bathe in their dry suns,

burn.

let me quench my thirst with their

awkward humidity and mosquito

swarms, agitating

buzzes

hanging



like ear rings

around my face

let me escape into the ugly showers,

blinding and disquieting. i will not

dissuade you, because i see you,

standing

and

waiting

for me to revoke my

reverence. but

this is my lifetime,

and these days are mine.

i will share the holidays,

the solstice and equinox, but

these forgotten days are where i store my memories.

they will remember me, when the world forgets

and embrace my soul when the end begets.

By Konsoler Mandah

Biography:

Konsoler Mandah is a university student and aspiring poet who has been writing since she was in elementary school. She hopes to publish her own poetry collection in the near future. Currently, she has been published in two anthologies: “The Places We Dwell: Collection 2” by Co-Ex Collaborative House; and “The Small Print” by Ink Movement Alberta.

