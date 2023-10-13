No one told me how beautiful Earth was By Elizabeth Cooke

No one told me how beautiful Earth was

No one told me, before I visited,

how beautiful Earth was.

They told me of the seagrass

choked with oil. And of the fields

where no flowers would grow.

And of the humans who filled up

the valleys with spent tires and

mattress springs—and flooded

an entire ocean with plastic.

But no one told me of how the water sparkles

when the first light of the morning sun

touches it. Or how the air moves across

that water, dimpling it like hammered silver.

But silver that lives—that ripples and flows

and drips. All that motion, no one told me.

I had to learn a whole new vocabulary.

For the way the clouds, sheer as spun sugar,

drift across the lone half-moon. And the way

everything turns pink—pink!—in the last light

of the setting sun.

There is beauty in space, to be sure.

Dark and still and hushed. And pinpricked

with the light of a thousand suns. But there is

no gentleness like the ebb and flow of a tidal

pool. And no sound like that of a loon

calling to its mate in the soft blue twilight

of the world the humans left behind.

By Elizabeth Cooke

Biography: Elizabeth Cooke grew up among the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin, where she spent most of her time with her nose in a book—preferably while sitting in a tree. Today she lives in Chicago, where she takes long walks beside Lake Michigan—often toting a book or two. She is a contributor to the anthology Coming of Age at the End of Nature published by Trinity University Press.

