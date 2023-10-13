No one told me how beautiful Earth was By Elizabeth Cooke

No one told me how beautiful Earth was
No one told me, before I visited,
how beautiful Earth was.
They told me of the seagrass
choked with oil. And of the fields
where no flowers would grow.
And of the humans who filled up
the valleys with spent tires and
mattress springs—and flooded
an entire ocean with plastic.
But no one told me of how the water sparkles
when the first light of the morning sun
touches it. Or how the air moves across
that water, dimpling it like hammered silver.
But silver that lives—that ripples and flows
and drips. All that motion, no one told me.
I had to learn a whole new vocabulary.
For the way the clouds, sheer as spun sugar,
drift across the lone half-moon. And the way
everything turns pink—pink!—in the last light
of the setting sun.
There is beauty in space, to be sure.
Dark and still and hushed. And pinpricked
with the light of a thousand suns. But there is
no gentleness like the ebb and flow of a tidal
pool. And no sound like that of a loon
calling to its mate in the soft blue twilight
of the world the humans left behind.
By Elizabeth Cooke
Biography:
Elizabeth Cooke grew up among the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin, where she spent most of her time with her nose in a book—preferably while sitting in a tree. Today she lives in Chicago, where she takes long walks beside Lake Michigan—often toting a book or two. She is a contributor to the anthology Coming of Age at the End of Nature published by Trinity University Press.