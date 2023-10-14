EATING LILACS By Christine Siebels-Lindquist

EATING LILACS

In my kid life, I would stick

my face in lilacs every time

they lit up the yard.

Pale violet and heavy as breathing

they tasted like a healed wound.

I’m not sure when I realized

my future wasn’t going to look

like you,

but the moment

my mom told me we can live

without someone we love,

she sipped hibiscus

and said

she didn’t want to learn that.

///

my gums were swollen

the day you told me,

“it would be easier not to see you”

but your purple sweater

with juliet sleeves

was all I could think about.

How you held it to your smile,

pumping warmth

direct into my blood.

I used to think if something was good

it would last forever

I used to think

if something lasted forever it was good.

///

Do lilacs come back each year

so we can thank them

for disappearing?

////

My mom met a man

who had fire behind his face.

They talked without speaking

and built lives that didn’t fit

together

I knew she loved him

even though I never asked.

////

We met again in springtime,

it had been months and I didn’t see

our life in your eyes

anymore. I saw myself

with arms full of lilac,

I saw them filling every vase I own.

By Christine Siebels-Lindquist

Biography: Christine Siebels-Lindquist (she/her) is a poet and visual artist based in Washington, D.C. Her life never feels complete unless she is creating. Originally from Minnesota, she holds a BA in biology from Bryn Mawr College, and works in exhibition design.

