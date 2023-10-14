EATING LILACS By Christine Siebels-Lindquist

EATING LILACS
In my kid life, I would stick
my face in lilacs every time
they lit up the yard.
Pale violet and heavy as breathing
they tasted like a healed wound.
I’m not sure when I realized
my future wasn’t going to look
like you,
but the moment
my mom told me we can live
without someone we love,
she sipped hibiscus
and said
she didn’t want to learn that.
///
my gums were swollen
the day you told me,
“it would be easier not to see you”
but your purple sweater
with juliet sleeves
was all I could think about.
How you held it to your smile,
pumping warmth
direct into my blood.
I used to think if something was good
it would last forever
I used to think
if something lasted forever it was good.
///
Do lilacs come back each year
so we can thank them
for disappearing?
////
My mom met a man
who had fire behind his face.
They talked without speaking
and built lives that didn’t fit
together
I knew she loved him
even though I never asked.
////
We met again in springtime,
it had been months and I didn’t see
our life in your eyes
anymore. I saw myself
with arms full of lilac,
I saw them filling every vase I own.
By Christine Siebels-Lindquist
Biography:
Christine Siebels-Lindquist (she/her) is a poet and visual artist based in Washington, D.C. Her life never feels complete unless she is creating. Originally from Minnesota, she holds a BA in biology from Bryn Mawr College, and works in exhibition design.