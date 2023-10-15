Revisionism By Amanda Hall

you tell him, “i’m not good with men,”

and he asks “why,” so you craft an inventory:

i. Father

black hole of nothingness / work on weekends / dates on weekends / no food in the pantry

there’s a day trip to the boardwalk / where he says he should kill himself / after his first flame since the divorce / leaves him low and dry as a bone

you run away once / after he sticks you under a needle like a ripped seam / saying “allergy shot” as if it’s a miracle cure

but his girlfriend and her cat move in next month / even though the doctor says two years

/ because men love lying / and your father has always been a man

years later your mother admits / he did nothing about her assault / while running with college friends / that hunted teenage girls like wolves / stitching them into girlfriends and mothers

it turned you into a devil’s advocate / because you learned early on / all men are the same

ii. Stepfather

jobless / tactless / narcissistic / loud-voiced and empty-brained

police sirens on your birthday week / three years in a row / strange women after hours / in the house your mom pays for

fist-shaped hole in the doorway / mom’s broken thumb / her first and only fracture

starting your 16th year an impromptu babysitter / your brother is six and you’d make a bad mother / because as a girl / you don’t know how to be a child

months after in a palm springs hotel room / sick with food poisoning / weak on saltine crackers / he barrels in like a freight train / shoving you when you try to run from a beating

you try to file a report / but the front desk calls it off / and you turn you into your brother’s mother again

you call the man a coward when you’re grown / and he cries in the garage because big talk comes from a small place / and real wolves don’t fake teeth

iii. Boys’ Club

you’re 14 and starving yourself / convinced it isn’t baby fat / pinned on the wall in the common room like a party game / a live specimen / one-woman study on eldest daughters

/ entertaining guests as you’re told

you joke about being “lazy” / and your stepdad’s friend says he “can tell by your body” / a year later you walk around the house in shorts / and your stepdad’s father calls you a hussy

because a girl isn’t allowed to rest / until she is moved to her place like a ragdoll

in high school you eat with dad’s work friends / where he says you’re filipino / like an exhibitionist at a world’s fair

one man asks if you eat bones / or like karaoke / and you laugh it off / as if it’s a job

you figure being born a girl means men can stare/ because you are your father’s daughter

/ and this is a man’s world

iv. An Ex-Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

rapping on soundcloud / dealing grams to high school kids / skinny and pitiful / low beneath the highs

she says you’re her best lay / but your mind strays like a dog / because for months you’ve wondered/ if you’re still bisexual

even when desire is a secret / even when your body turns against you / even when you struggle to touch yourself while watching men fuck women

unless you want to be sick / or cry like her the time he asked to try anal / and collected girls for threesomes / like bodies for inspection

you’re scared / and young / and can’t say no / he never gets his hands on you / but leaves a mark all the same

because men love warfare / and women are collateral

v. And Him, a Soulmate

worn t-shirts doused in fresh detergent / soft hair and warm skin / coffee at 2pm or 2am / depending on the day

honeyvoiced and goldenhanded / kisses on shoulders / fingers between thighs / comfortable silences / musical noise

you could ring the people he’s dated / and they’d all wish him well / because the man is violently gentle / criminally loving / not a cruel bone in his body

but when the world turns velvet / what will become of you? / calloused from hardship / bullheaded and anxious

he hands you a pen and says “epilogue” / stopping the wounds / replanting the roots mugs of chamomile / off-pitch lullabies / fables on his fingers / futures in his eyes the two of you never stop writing / no matter what / you never stop writing

By Amanda Hall

Biography: Amanda Hall (she/they) is a third-generation bisexual Filipina. Their work focuses on trauma-informed identity, shame versus desire, and the domestic sphere. Amanda worked as Editor-in-Chief of New Forum, UC Irvine’s oldest creative writing journal in their senior year. During this time, 11 of their works were published in 5 student journals. Besides poetry, Amanda is a songwriter and vocalist. Her favorite things are ube ice cream, minor keys, traveling with friends, and pretty people with deep voices.

