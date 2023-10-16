A ROOM OF PORTRAITS By Prosper C. Ìféányí

A ROOM OF PORTRAITS
“may God have a photograph of this”
—Ilya Kaminsky
Creativity takes courage.
No one knows that better
than a child who groks his
dreams are full of teeth—
The halo of a fractured jaw
is what the tuft is to a crested
moonlight. Today, I sit in a heavy
tome; fire crackling in my torso
as I offer myself like an old wound.
Dandelions & hyacinths growing
in the crooked spine of the table,
& look, a mouthful of genesis.
There are many rooms behind the
doors. One has a burning orchard
crumbling like paper in blue of the
flame. A feet slouched in the mud.
The muffled voice of prayer bursting
in a heart— glitter & teeth. A picture
unspooling from a past unlived.
The smile of the ram, copper & silver.
My anxiety is gnawing at my limb:
a parasite hovering the small sky of my
body’s tent. My tongue pushing back
my desire, like wet kiss lingering on a lip.
My life, a stolid filmstrip, happened in
monochromatic intervals. I was a boy.
& then a man. & then a powdered cloud.
In between an exploding star, was a
cricket weaving its song for plumage
of nightfall— a body fucked to toughness;
a sheathed mind brewing an enflamed
silence on plastic rooftops. Birds humming
in a perforated sky once fattened by gulps
of summer & winter. We know the picture.
By Prosper C. Ìféányí
Biography:
Prosper C. Ìféányí is a Nigerian writer. His works are featured or forthcoming in Black Warrior Review, New Delta Review, Identity Theory, The Shore, The Deadlands, Up the Staircase Quarterly, and elsewhere.