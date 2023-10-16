A ROOM OF PORTRAITS By Prosper C. Ìféányí

A ROOM OF PORTRAITS

“may God have a photograph of this”

—Ilya Kaminsky

Creativity takes courage.

No one knows that better

than a child who groks his

dreams are full of teeth—

The halo of a fractured jaw

is what the tuft is to a crested

moonlight. Today, I sit in a heavy

tome; fire crackling in my torso

as I offer myself like an old wound.

Dandelions & hyacinths growing

in the crooked spine of the table,

& look, a mouthful of genesis.

There are many rooms behind the

doors. One has a burning orchard

crumbling like paper in blue of the

flame. A feet slouched in the mud.

The muffled voice of prayer bursting

in a heart— glitter & teeth. A picture

unspooling from a past unlived.

The smile of the ram, copper & silver.

My anxiety is gnawing at my limb:

a parasite hovering the small sky of my

body’s tent. My tongue pushing back

my desire, like wet kiss lingering on a lip.

My life, a stolid filmstrip, happened in

monochromatic intervals. I was a boy.

& then a man. & then a powdered cloud.

In between an exploding star, was a

cricket weaving its song for plumage

of nightfall— a body fucked to toughness;

a sheathed mind brewing an enflamed

silence on plastic rooftops. Birds humming

in a perforated sky once fattened by gulps

of summer & winter. We know the picture.

By Prosper C. Ìféányí

Biography: Prosper C. Ìféányí is a Nigerian writer. His works are featured or forthcoming in Black Warrior Review, New Delta Review, Identity Theory, The Shore, The Deadlands, Up the Staircase Quarterly, and elsewhere.

