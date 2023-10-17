MEDICALLY By Marilyn Melissa Salguero

MEDICALLY

Medically,

Melissa translates to Marilyn

Formal. A noun. Patient. Female, 55lbs, presents with atrophy of muscle fibers

I become a snapped marionette

Clinging to the ceiling

I watch my body ragdoll itself onto a hospital bed

Medically;

This is a moment of “Depersonalization”, an attempt to protect by detaching oneself from reality, from one’s own body. A “mental break” between reality between body and mind. A withdrawal. Separation into and from the body. I exist outside myself. I am here and not my body. I am my body and not here. I watch my eyes wide open shut. There may be some discomfort.

Doctor compliments the level of mobility

The ability to exist without added aid is impressive here,

A sign of strength

both passive and active

Muscles

Are measured during the physical exam,

Then Doctor begins to score the body

Score – Formal; a noun. An act of examination

To cut or scratch.

You strip first then dignity last

Given a gown for ease of access

It becomes a routine the way you disengage

Skin is prepped then superficial stickers are stuck and snapped on

Medically;

There are two kinds of Electromyography (EMG): surface EMG and intramuscular EMG. One to record activity from the surface above

I am a God here

Omniscient and Silent

Helpless

In the face of suffering

& one for below. Needles are inserted into the muscle groups at varying depths to measure electricity activity levels.There may be some discomfort.

I am not absent. I see her.

She grits teeth as Sonar begins

Breath. Pierce. Breath. Pierce.

Steel strikes through stubborn superficial skin

Slips by snaked and streaked sinew

Searches for Smooth & Skeletal muscle

I stop counting

Medically;

A microphone with an amplifier is attached at the needle’s tip – this allows for the oscilloscope to hear electrical activity in the body. Activity is measured in waves. Sorted by shape and amplitude. There may be some discomfort.

She in turn is speaking but not saying anything

I watch beads of sweat shiver off our skin

She doesn’t cry though she just stares through me

“This is a place of healing. Patients who disturb the environment will be escorted off the property”

Medically;

A microphone with an amplifier is attached at the needle’s tip – this allows for the oscilloscope to hear electrical activity in the body. Activity is measured in waves. There may be some discomfort.

Pain is only allowed if it is peaceful and convenient,

Medically;

You must Contract the muscles. Make yourself hurt to heal if it hurts it is working it is not self-harm if we prescribe it to you

Current starts.

She buckles,

Mouth open she is silent

So I scream for her

A distress signal

Lungs gasping for air

Needle out the other side of her thighs, arms, legs, shoulder

She calls for our Mother,

Medically;

Anesthesia may interfere with the results. Her mother gave consent. Translator was not present. It is for her own good. There may be some discomfort.

Mama holds my hand and cries

They escort her out of the room to collect herself

In the end we are always alone

It is always She & I

Gazing at each other through the eye of the needle

Pain has made comfortable strangers of us

She curses me

Medically;

This is a moment of “Depersonalization”, an attempt to protect by detaching oneself from reality, from one’s own body. There may be some discomfort.

I forgive her

I hold her and hope she feels me

Doctors pull out needles slowly

I wind up the thread, hook her back towards me

After all, there is nothing but all this flesh between us

Medically;

We are bound by bad blood. Effigies of each other to cope with suffering. Born to bear a burden of hurt we never asked for.

How was it?

I speak; There was some discomfort.

By Marilyn Melissa Salguero

Biography: Marilyn Melissa Salguero (she/her/hers) is a Guatemalan poet who puts the SALT in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is the human equivalent of red wine, crushed velvet and using humor as a poor coping mechanism. Melissa’s work centers on her life, relationships, and identity. She has been featured in numerous publications including Write About Now Poetry, Ink & Nebula, Rising Phoenix Press, and Crepe & Penn. She was a 2020 nominee for the Pushcart Prize in poetry and a recipient of the Academy of American Poets student contest for 2020. When not yelling about white boys or making God metaphors, Melissa can be found feeding her online shopping addiction, blasting Gloria Trevi, or living up to her title as the quintessential “bitter ex girlfriend poet”. Her work was released in a self-published chapbook entitled “Cannibal” in 2022. Her work (along with her emotional overflow) can be found on twitter @_Miss_Marilyn.





