MEDICALLY By Marilyn Melissa Salguero

MEDICALLY
Medically,
Melissa translates to Marilyn
Formal. A noun. Patient. Female, 55lbs, presents with atrophy of muscle fibers
I become a snapped marionette
Clinging to the ceiling
I watch my body ragdoll itself onto a hospital bed
Medically;
This is a moment of “Depersonalization”, an attempt to protect by detaching oneself from reality, from one’s own body. A “mental break” between reality between body and mind. A withdrawal. Separation into and from the body. I exist outside myself. I am here and not my body. I am my body and not here. I watch my eyes wide open shut. There may be some discomfort.
Doctor compliments the level of mobility
The ability to exist without added aid is impressive here,
A sign of strength
both passive and active
Muscles
Are measured during the physical exam,
Then Doctor begins to score the body
Score – Formal; a noun. An act of examination
To cut or scratch.
You strip first then dignity last
Given a gown for ease of access
It becomes a routine the way you disengage
Skin is prepped then superficial stickers are stuck and snapped on
Medically;
There are two kinds of Electromyography (EMG): surface EMG and intramuscular EMG. One to record activity from the surface above
I am a God here
Omniscient and Silent
Helpless
In the face of suffering
& one for below. Needles are inserted into the muscle groups at varying depths to measure electricity activity levels.There may be some discomfort.
I am not absent. I see her.
She grits teeth as Sonar begins
Breath. Pierce. Breath. Pierce.
Steel strikes through stubborn superficial skin
Slips by snaked and streaked sinew
Searches for Smooth & Skeletal muscle
I stop counting
Medically;
A microphone with an amplifier is attached at the needle’s tip – this allows for the oscilloscope to hear electrical activity in the body. Activity is measured in waves. Sorted by shape and amplitude. There may be some discomfort.
She in turn is speaking but not saying anything
I watch beads of sweat shiver off our skin
She doesn’t cry though she just stares through me
“This is a place of healing. Patients who disturb the environment will be escorted off the property”
Medically;
A microphone with an amplifier is attached at the needle’s tip – this allows for the oscilloscope to hear electrical activity in the body. Activity is measured in waves. There may be some discomfort.
Pain is only allowed if it is peaceful and convenient,
Medically;
You must Contract the muscles. Make yourself hurt to heal if it hurts it is working it is not self-harm if we prescribe it to you
Current starts.
She buckles,
Mouth open she is silent
So I scream for her
A distress signal
Lungs gasping for air
Needle out the other side of her thighs, arms, legs, shoulder
She calls for our Mother,
Medically;
Anesthesia may interfere with the results. Her mother gave consent. Translator was not present. It is for her own good. There may be some discomfort.
Mama holds my hand and cries
They escort her out of the room to collect herself
In the end we are always alone
It is always She & I
Gazing at each other through the eye of the needle
Pain has made comfortable strangers of us
She curses me
Medically;
This is a moment of “Depersonalization”, an attempt to protect by detaching oneself from reality, from one’s own body. There may be some discomfort.
I forgive her
I hold her and hope she feels me
Doctors pull out needles slowly
I wind up the thread, hook her back towards me
After all, there is nothing but all this flesh between us
Medically;
We are bound by bad blood. Effigies of each other to cope with suffering. Born to bear a burden of hurt we never asked for.
How was it?
I speak; There was some discomfort.
By Marilyn Melissa Salguero
Biography:
Marilyn Melissa Salguero (she/her/hers) is a Guatemalan poet who puts the SALT in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is the human equivalent of red wine, crushed velvet and using humor as a poor coping mechanism. Melissa’s work centers on her life, relationships, and identity. She has been featured in numerous publications including Write About Now Poetry, Ink & Nebula, Rising Phoenix Press, and Crepe & Penn. She was a 2020 nominee for the Pushcart Prize in poetry and a recipient of the Academy of American Poets student contest for 2020. When not yelling about white boys or making God metaphors, Melissa can be found feeding her online shopping addiction, blasting Gloria Trevi, or living up to her title as the quintessential “bitter ex girlfriend poet”. Her work was released in a self-published chapbook entitled “Cannibal” in 2022. Her work (along with her emotional overflow) can be found on twitter @_Miss_Marilyn.