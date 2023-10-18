Microaggressive By Sofia Escobar

Microaggressive
no, there’s no relation to
pablo, was engraved into my
script since the age of
thirteen. i laughed before
i answered. every time.
why did i find it
funny?
you can’t be a real latina and
not listen to this, was the only
song in my headphones when
i said i couldn’t listen to
bachata. my father’s soundtrack for
me at six years old was crying,
begging to call my mom but
getting thrown into a party at
two in the morning with the
music i should have danced
to. i can smell the
tempranillo on his breath
all over again
when i hear that song.
how can you be peruvian
and not speak
spanish, was mouthed in
disgust when i couldn’t
say a sentence in a
different language. i
was never a
good
hispanic.
hispanic. his panic. no,
it was mine. why am i
so bad at being who
i should be? i am always
panicking. he made
me panic. manic. am
i even-
your dark hair makes
you look so latina, was
the best part for them
when the artificial
blonde went back to black. my
roots are so dark, though?
you didn’t notice my
roots? the blonde stretched
out from the dark. that shade
is literally your color, of course
it is, it’s natural. my roots
are peruvian. i wanted to be
home again. what the fuck
does that even mean?
i’m really into latinas, they’re
hotter, oh, am i…
pretty? yes, yes, i am
peruvian, please don’t go.
ah, i see now, it makes me
whole. he was the first boy to
love me. is that because i
didn’t shutter at admitting i
was latina for the first time? he
loves me because i’m pretty,
because my skin color.
am I nothing more
than
lima? why don’t you
question my italian
side?
they are such microscopic
comments, why do
they make me
aggressive? why
am i so quick to feel
as though i made a
mistake? my friends
say these words, my father,
my lover. how did i
not know what it
was?
-do not love your oppressor
By Sofia Escobar
Biography:
Sofia Escobar is a junior at Hartwick College studying Creative Writing and Philosophy with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She was published in Auburn University’s “The Auburn Circle” (2021) for a prose piece titled, “Damn You, 2020.” She was published by The Academy of American Poets in 2022 for her poem titled, “Rejecting Copper,” as well as in Sigma Tau Delta’s “Rectangle” (2023) for her poems, “Microaggressive” and “Apodiformes,” winning the Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Her poems, “Forgive Me, Father, for I Have Sinned,” and “Love Poem for The Word,” were published in Hartwick College’s undergraduate literary magazine, “Word of Mouth” (2022).