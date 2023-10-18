Microaggressive By Sofia Escobar

Microaggressive

no, there’s no relation to

pablo, was engraved into my

script since the age of

thirteen. i laughed before

i answered. every time.

why did i find it

funny?

you can’t be a real latina and

not listen to this, was the only

song in my headphones when

i said i couldn’t listen to

bachata. my father’s soundtrack for

me at six years old was crying,

begging to call my mom but

getting thrown into a party at

two in the morning with the

music i should have danced

to. i can smell the

tempranillo on his breath

all over again

when i hear that song.

how can you be peruvian

and not speak

spanish, was mouthed in

disgust when i couldn’t

say a sentence in a

different language. i

was never a

good

hispanic.

hispanic. his panic. no,

it was mine. why am i

so bad at being who

i should be? i am always

panicking. he made

me panic. manic. am

i even-

your dark hair makes

you look so latina, was

the best part for them

when the artificial

blonde went back to black. my

roots are so dark, though?

you didn’t notice my

roots? the blonde stretched

out from the dark. that shade

is literally your color, of course

it is, it’s natural. my roots

are peruvian. i wanted to be

home again. what the fuck

does that even mean?

i’m really into latinas, they’re

hotter, oh, am i…

pretty? yes, yes, i am

peruvian, please don’t go.

ah, i see now, it makes me

whole. he was the first boy to

love me. is that because i

didn’t shutter at admitting i

was latina for the first time? he

loves me because i’m pretty,

because my skin color.

am I nothing more

than

lima? why don’t you

question my italian

side?

they are such microscopic

comments, why do

they make me

aggressive? why

am i so quick to feel

as though i made a

mistake? my friends

say these words, my father,

my lover. how did i

not know what it

was?

-do not love your oppressor

By Sofia Escobar

Biography: Sofia Escobar is a junior at Hartwick College studying Creative Writing and Philosophy with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She was published in Auburn University’s “The Auburn Circle” (2021) for a prose piece titled, “Damn You, 2020.” She was published by The Academy of American Poets in 2022 for her poem titled, “Rejecting Copper,” as well as in Sigma Tau Delta’s “Rectangle” (2023) for her poems, “Microaggressive” and “Apodiformes,” winning the Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Her poems, “Forgive Me, Father, for I Have Sinned,” and “Love Poem for The Word,” were published in Hartwick College’s undergraduate literary magazine, “Word of Mouth” (2022).

