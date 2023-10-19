nestlings By Ziyi Yan

nestlings

i arch my ruby throat to shriek

in a language we can’t hear.

you carry a bird in each hand

as you coo.

they squirmed under taut feathers

as we ate pink flesh, somewhere

in hunger, they ate their own words– crumpled

in the gut like months-old blame. they were born

like this. the nest strangled them. a cracked branch still swings

like your door-chain.

we don’t know. did you cry into their closed eyes?

i strangle my voice into blank hands–



we don’t touch. instead,



you clutch their bones like you know them,

only caressing what is broken. you dig a grave,

forget to throw them in– say

mom hit turbulence on her way

to change the diapers of something shriveled.

so we cry about a shivering fetus

who isn’t a metaphor.

remember when we had nothing dying in the closet?

we splayed on the sidewalk, bone against bone,

waiting for something to swing back together.

we nestled them on the wood chips as they clawed, hoping

your handprints wouldn’t gag them from their mother’s breast.

at least you held them, bracing as the clouds rolled through.

i held you for the first time. there was nothing else to do.

By Ziyi Yan

Biography: Ziyi Yan (闫梓祎) is a young Chinese writer living in Connecticut. Her work is published in Poetry Northwest, Rust and Moth, Kissing Dynamite, and Peach Mag, among others. She is also the editor-in-chief of the Dawn Review, a literary magazine dedicated to promoting striking writing and supporting emerging voices. In her free time, she likes to do karaoke and take long walks. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter @Ziyiyan___ or visit her website at https://ziyiyan.carrd.co/

