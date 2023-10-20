Sacrament By Olivia Banks

Sacrament

you broke my spine in half

& wanted me to stand up

straight–walk home

without a shadow of a limp

& when i fell

on my knees in the dark

a part of me was glad

that from then on,

it would hurt me

to pray

you wanted me

(to carry myself home)

but my body rusted

there. resurrecting itself

on the road,

clothes falling away,

absorbing into the earth,

bones echoing under the pale

yellow glow

of the streetlight

now i can still feel you wanting me

to go back to who i was before–

who i was

that summer you dared

to call me your favorite person

when i was always

holding my breath.

for fuck’s sake:

let that girl stay dead.

she was always something sinister,

& her body

& her body was just

a church

to change her pronouns in

for you

By Olivia Banks

Biography: Olivia Banks is a newly-licensed English teacher from Hudson, MA. She graduated from Framingham State University with her B.A. in English in 2021 and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Education there as well. In her spare time, she enjoys writing free verse and prose poetry that explores the intersection between the body, mind and sexuality. Her work has been published in The Onyx, Plume Poetry 10, and Impossible Archetype.

