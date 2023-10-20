Sacrament By Olivia Banks

Sacrament
you broke my spine in half
& wanted me to stand up
straight–walk home
without a shadow of a limp
& when i fell
on my knees in the dark
a part of me was glad
that from then on,
it would hurt me
to pray
you wanted me
(to carry myself home)
but my body rusted
there. resurrecting itself
on the road,
clothes falling away,
absorbing into the earth,
bones echoing under the pale
yellow glow
of the streetlight
now i can still feel you wanting me
to go back to who i was before–
who i was
that summer you dared
to call me your favorite person
when i was always
holding my breath.
for fuck’s sake:
let that girl stay dead.
she was always something sinister,
& her body
& her body was just
a church
to change her pronouns in
for you
By Olivia Banks
Biography:
Olivia Banks is a newly-licensed English teacher from Hudson, MA. She graduated from Framingham State University with her B.A. in English in 2021 and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Education there as well. In her spare time, she enjoys writing free verse and prose poetry that explores the intersection between the body, mind and sexuality. Her work has been published in The Onyx, Plume Poetry 10, and Impossible Archetype.