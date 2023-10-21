Frankenstein Might Have Been onto Something By EJ Hicks

Frankenstein Might Have Been onto Something

The body waits

on a slab in the middle

of a cold white room, all

headlamps & hospital gowns.

Gloved hands & scalpel blade

part the skin — a manipulation of flesh

& muscle under flickering

fluorescent bulbs.

Frankenstein looks down, meets his own gaze

in the metal where a head should be,

& smiles, for God too created man

in His own image.

When all is said & done,

there are tubes & blood & bandages

& a lump of excess flesh

in the biohazard bin.

You might ask Frankenstein:

what is God if not the Creator?

We might counter: what is a creator

if not a god?

Like Frankenstein & his monster,

I am divine in my creation. I too

am building a body, piece by

salvaged piece. A home

where I can lay my head.

A home where I don’t have to worry

about God or monsters or mobs

with pitchforks hellbent on my destruction.

Frankenstein’s sin wasn’t playing

god — it was playing Him too well,

not the child in a sandbox but

the Father who left for cigarettes

& never came back, his absence

this uncontrollable rot, this phantom

itch under the skin of my back,

this wound. The body waits

for salvaged parts with which

it will make itself complete.

So before you start complaining

about all that grave digging,

remember that even your God

robbed Adam to sculpt Eve.

By EJ Hicks

Biography:

EJ Hicks (they/them) is a genderqueer butch lesbian living in Illinois with their fiancee. They write mainly poetry but have been known to dabble in other genres. Their work has been published in The Vehicle, the literary journal of Eastern Illinois University, where they have won several awards for creative fiction.



