Frankenstein Might Have Been onto Something By EJ Hicks

Frankenstein Might Have Been onto Something
The body waits
on a slab in the middle
of a cold white room, all
headlamps & hospital gowns.
Gloved hands & scalpel blade
part the skin — a manipulation of flesh
& muscle under flickering
fluorescent bulbs.
Frankenstein looks down, meets his own gaze
in the metal where a head should be,
& smiles, for God too created man
in His own image.
When all is said & done,
there are tubes & blood & bandages
& a lump of excess flesh
in the biohazard bin.
You might ask Frankenstein:
what is God if not the Creator?
We might counter: what is a creator
if not a god?
Like Frankenstein & his monster,
I am divine in my creation. I too
am building a body, piece by
salvaged piece. A home
where I can lay my head.
A home where I don’t have to worry
about God or monsters or mobs
with pitchforks hellbent on my destruction.
Frankenstein’s sin wasn’t playing
god — it was playing Him too well,
not the child in a sandbox but
the Father who left for cigarettes
& never came back, his absence
this uncontrollable rot, this phantom
itch under the skin of my back,
this wound. The body waits
for salvaged parts with which
it will make itself complete.
So before you start complaining
about all that grave digging,
remember that even your God
robbed Adam to sculpt Eve.
By EJ Hicks
Biography:
EJ Hicks (they/them) is a genderqueer butch lesbian living in Illinois with their fiancee. They write mainly poetry but have been known to dabble in other genres. Their work has been published in The Vehicle, the literary journal of Eastern Illinois University, where they have won several awards for creative fiction.