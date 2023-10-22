The Hunt By Georgia Bond

The Hunt

On trees, wind is caught

in nettles, still

and halt.

In a silent meadow,

the helpless fawn

is stopped.

Beneath a creeping

owl, presaging

the night,

the field mice quiver,

their stirs do hasten,

and hide.

The fawn stands

and, among fountain grass,

remains.

Her diffidence endures,

unacquainted with disquiet

on the plains.

She chances step,

as pines unbind

the wind.

Callow and culled,

the fawn falls,

mistaken.

By Georgia Bond

Biography:

Georgia Bond is an English Major at Fordham University Lincoln Center with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in French. She previously worked at FLASH Magazine and currently works at The Observer. In her free time she loves to cook, read, and hike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

