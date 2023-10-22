The Hunt By Georgia Bond

The Hunt
On trees, wind is caught
in nettles, still
and halt.
In a silent meadow,
the helpless fawn
is stopped.
Beneath a creeping
owl, presaging
the night,
the field mice quiver,
their stirs do hasten,
and hide.
The fawn stands
and, among fountain grass,
remains.
Her diffidence endures,
unacquainted with disquiet
on the plains.
She chances step,
as pines unbind
the wind.
Callow and culled,
the fawn falls,
mistaken.
By Georgia Bond
Biography:
Georgia Bond is an English Major at Fordham University Lincoln Center with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in French. She previously worked at FLASH Magazine and currently works at The Observer. In her free time she loves to cook, read, and hike.