American Haiku
Frisbee vanishes from roof
his ghost hides
in my drainpipe
Wildflowers
near lichened stone
Boy who could pet bees
Neighbor walks muzzled mutt
day and night
I can’t breathe
Orcas busting rudders
sinking ships having fun
with their given name
So many fireflies
when I was a child
l bathed in lightning
How to love
the moon’s face
when I can’t touch it
Dad would shout
It’s snowing!
now snow snows sad
In Radiology
only the healthy
make eye contact
By Virginia Watts
Biography:
Virginia Watts is the author of poetry and stories found in Epiphany, CRAFT, The Florida Review, Reed Magazine, Pithead Chapel, Permafrost Magazine, Broadkill Review among others. Her poetry chapbooks are available from Moonstone Press. She has been nominated four times for a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net. Her short story collection Echoes from The Hocker House can be preordered from The Devil’s Party Press. Visit her at https://virginiawatts.com/.
One thought on “American Haiku By Virginia Watts”
Nicely done.