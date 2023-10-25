American Haiku By Virginia Watts

American Haiku

Frisbee vanishes from roof
his ghost hides
in my drainpipe

Wildflowers
near lichened stone
Boy who could pet bees

Neighbor walks muzzled mutt
day and night
I can’t breathe

Orcas busting rudders
sinking ships having fun
with their given name

So many fireflies
when I was a child
l bathed in lightning

How to love
the moon’s face
when I can’t touch it

Dad would shout
It’s snowing!
now snow snows sad

In Radiology
only the healthy
make eye contact

By Virginia Watts

Biography:

Virginia Watts is the author of poetry and stories found in Epiphany, CRAFT, The Florida Review, Reed Magazine, Pithead Chapel, Permafrost Magazine, Broadkill Review among others. Her poetry chapbooks are available from Moonstone Press. She has been nominated four times for a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net. Her short story collection Echoes from The Hocker House can be preordered from The Devil’s Party Press. Visit her at https://virginiawatts.com/.

