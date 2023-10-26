I’ve Been Pretty Into Werewolves Lately
it is an act of
violence—transformation.
bones shift, mutate under bruises
spine & sinew bend & break
while the body rends
muscle from meat & fat.
hot wet breath. red mouth
drips globs of yellow
spit tinged with the metallic
taste of blood. sharp teeth
shine in seditious moonlight &
claws tear at unmarked flesh,
a beast pacing in the cage
of its own body:
a mass of hair & nails & skin
desperate to turn itself
into something recognizable,
a thing caught in the act of
transformation (violence).
By EJ Hicks
Biography:
EJ Hicks (they/them) is a genderqueer butch lesbian living in Illinois with their fiancee. They write mainly poetry but have been known to dabble in other genres. Their work has been published in The Vehicle, the literary journal of Eastern Illinois University, where they have won several awards for creative fiction.
One thought on “I’ve Been Pretty Into Werewolves Lately By EJ Hicks”
I really felt this one. So visceral and present. Loved the line, “pacing in the cage of it’s own body.” Thank you for sharing!