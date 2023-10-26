I’ve Been Pretty Into Werewolves Lately By EJ Hicks

I’ve Been Pretty Into Werewolves Lately

it is an act of

violence—transformation.

bones shift, mutate under bruises

spine & sinew bend & break

while the body rends

muscle from meat & fat.

hot wet breath. red mouth

drips globs of yellow

spit tinged with the metallic

taste of blood. sharp teeth

shine in seditious moonlight &

claws tear at unmarked flesh,

a beast pacing in the cage

of its own body:

a mass of hair & nails & skin

desperate to turn itself

into something recognizable,

a thing caught in the act of

transformation (violence).

By EJ Hicks

Biography:

EJ Hicks (they/them) is a genderqueer butch lesbian living in Illinois with their fiancee. They write mainly poetry but have been known to dabble in other genres. Their work has been published in The Vehicle, the literary journal of Eastern Illinois University, where they have won several awards for creative fiction.

