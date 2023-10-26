I’ve Been Pretty Into Werewolves Lately By EJ Hicks

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

I’ve Been Pretty Into Werewolves Lately

it is an act of
violence—transformation.

bones shift, mutate under bruises
spine & sinew bend & break

while the body rends
muscle from meat & fat.

hot wet breath. red mouth
drips globs of yellow

spit tinged with the metallic
taste of blood. sharp teeth

shine in seditious moonlight &
claws tear at unmarked flesh,

a beast pacing in the cage
of its own body:

a mass of hair & nails & skin
desperate to turn itself

into something recognizable,
a thing caught in the act of

transformation (violence).

By EJ Hicks

Biography:

EJ Hicks (they/them) is a genderqueer butch lesbian living in Illinois with their fiancee. They write mainly poetry but have been known to dabble in other genres. Their work has been published in The Vehicle, the literary journal of Eastern Illinois University, where they have won several awards for creative fiction.

