Apodiformes By Sofia Escobar

Apodiformes
I sat on the porch of the old
brown brick house where the
white wrap around held me
back from the grass. A shear
tail flew up to the magnolias
as it perched upon them like
a baby to it’s crib. The sound
of a light piping echoed in the
neighborhood and the words in
my journal dripped like a leak
from the kitchen sink.
A songbird was a better poet
than I was, measuring the tempo
and the feet and the meters like
a Shakespearean godsend. One
bird here and one bird there, they
all came together in unison of the
greatest writer. I wish to be that
songbird who puts such little care
in the process of a song.
I sat for hours on the porch in an
attempt to write my song poem in
a way that he did but each and
every time I came up just a line
short or an inch too long; how many
feet was it supposed to be? How do
the other poets measure their words?
Oh god, is it the metric system? I
never understood that.
I want to be as poetic as the buff
bellied so the words can round my
stomach as if the poem along could
feed my hunger. It was so beautiful,
the sound of making love from the
hum of their little beaks. Hum humhum
hummmm, I can’t get their song out
of my head.
Something about his musical performance
left me displeased, as if I was filled with
unease that a bird could be better than me.
The hums don’t sound so beautiful now
and I can’t help but feel let down. Damn
you, bird, you’ve ruined my sound and I
can’t seem to put the pen down. Look
what you did, I just rhymed for the first
time. I can’t be both a poet and an artist.
There we go, I broke the chain.
Broad billed, black chinned, ruby throated,
violet crowned; my white ears hear you
louder by the minute but I can’t write
of the love you once made that I so deeply
adored. I hate you, stupid bird. You remind
me of the way I am not a published poet
but you hold concerts for the county
every day. I think of all the music artists
who are more accomplished than me, not
because they make more money but because
when you search for their titles they have
a name.
Maybe one day I’ll go back to the porch
where you taunted me and produce a piece
worth something, but for now I play back
the sound of your reminder that I am but a
poet. I knew you were the devil, shear tail,
it was always in your name.
By Sofia Escobar
Biography:
Sofia Escobar is a junior at Hartwick College studying Creative Writing and Philosophy with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She was published in Auburn University’s “The Auburn Circle” (2021) for a prose piece titled, “Damn You, 2020.” She was published by The Academy of American Poets in 2022 for her poem titled, “Rejecting Copper,” as well as in Sigma Tau Delta’s “Rectangle” (2023) for her poems, “Microaggressive” and “Apodiformes,” winning the Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Her poems, “Forgive Me, Father, for I Have Sinned,” and “Love Poem for The Word,” were published in Hartwick College’s undergraduate literary magazine, “Word of Mouth” (2022).