Apodiformes By Sofia Escobar

Apodiformes

I sat on the porch of the old

brown brick house where the

white wrap around held me

back from the grass. A shear

tail flew up to the magnolias

as it perched upon them like

a baby to it’s crib. The sound

of a light piping echoed in the

neighborhood and the words in

my journal dripped like a leak

from the kitchen sink.

A songbird was a better poet

than I was, measuring the tempo

and the feet and the meters like

a Shakespearean godsend. One

bird here and one bird there, they

all came together in unison of the

greatest writer. I wish to be that

songbird who puts such little care

in the process of a song.

I sat for hours on the porch in an

attempt to write my song poem in

a way that he did but each and

every time I came up just a line

short or an inch too long; how many

feet was it supposed to be? How do

the other poets measure their words?

Oh god, is it the metric system? I

never understood that.

I want to be as poetic as the buff

bellied so the words can round my

stomach as if the poem along could

feed my hunger. It was so beautiful,

the sound of making love from the

hum of their little beaks. Hum humhum

hummmm, I can’t get their song out

of my head.

Something about his musical performance

left me displeased, as if I was filled with

unease that a bird could be better than me.

The hums don’t sound so beautiful now

and I can’t help but feel let down. Damn

you, bird, you’ve ruined my sound and I

can’t seem to put the pen down. Look

what you did, I just rhymed for the first

time. I can’t be both a poet and an artist.

There we go, I broke the chain.

Broad billed, black chinned, ruby throated,

violet crowned; my white ears hear you

louder by the minute but I can’t write

of the love you once made that I so deeply

adored. I hate you, stupid bird. You remind

me of the way I am not a published poet

but you hold concerts for the county

every day. I think of all the music artists

who are more accomplished than me, not

because they make more money but because

when you search for their titles they have

a name.

Maybe one day I’ll go back to the porch

where you taunted me and produce a piece

worth something, but for now I play back

the sound of your reminder that I am but a

poet. I knew you were the devil, shear tail,

it was always in your name.

By Sofia Escobar

Biography: Sofia Escobar is a junior at Hartwick College studying Creative Writing and Philosophy with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. She was published in Auburn University’s “The Auburn Circle” (2021) for a prose piece titled, “Damn You, 2020.” She was published by The Academy of American Poets in 2022 for her poem titled, “Rejecting Copper,” as well as in Sigma Tau Delta’s “Rectangle” (2023) for her poems, “Microaggressive” and “Apodiformes,” winning the Eleanor B. North Poetry Award. Her poems, “Forgive Me, Father, for I Have Sinned,” and “Love Poem for The Word,” were published in Hartwick College’s undergraduate literary magazine, “Word of Mouth” (2022).

