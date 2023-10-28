A TRUDGE TOWARDS SUPPLICATION Prosper C. Ìféányí

A TRUDGE TOWARDS SUPPLICATION

The grey cloak of the televangelist billows dull

hope in air. My father is no hypocrite, the violence

is tangled in his tissue. He is a tree riven of his

bark; a bone of despair, crushed to tar, and we

walk his path through the cycling pistons—our

feet un-soled, ferries his saline tears, hopeless as

an iridescent skin. All the useless tautologies crawls

through that field, he points—that field of

unfelled grace. Untampered devotion. That field

of ever-unfolding crack. My mother tucks coins

of prayer when he is away into every metallic

belly, and we, her sons, are yet filled. Somewhere

in the room of our body, darkness braids its skin

with aplomb through the nozzle of our hollow

door. Mother calls this lacking faith aplenty. But

how does any swinging thing find rest? How do

we resuscitate that which overflows in spasms?

We drink lamp oil to keep the liminal space of our

supplication supple and lithe. I crumple the

orchid behind my ear and a bloodied neon light

spurts. I can’t find answers here, and surely not

there: in that controlled chaos of all things bleak

and untouched. Though, what truly these days,

doesn’t find a way through everything crammed?

Through everything bolstered by the aftermath of

a trudge.

By Prosper C. Ìféányí

Biography: Prosper C. Ìféányí is a Nigerian writer. His works are featured or forthcoming in Black Warrior Review, New Delta Review, Identity Theory, The Shore, The Deadlands, Up the Staircase Quarterly, and elsewhere.

