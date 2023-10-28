A TRUDGE TOWARDS SUPPLICATION Prosper C. Ìféányí

A TRUDGE TOWARDS SUPPLICATION
The grey cloak of the televangelist billows dull
hope in air. My father is no hypocrite, the violence
is tangled in his tissue. He is a tree riven of his
bark; a bone of despair, crushed to tar, and we
walk his path through the cycling pistons—our
feet un-soled, ferries his saline tears, hopeless as
an iridescent skin. All the useless tautologies crawls
through that field, he points—that field of
unfelled grace. Untampered devotion. That field
of ever-unfolding crack. My mother tucks coins
of prayer when he is away into every metallic
belly, and we, her sons, are yet filled. Somewhere
in the room of our body, darkness braids its skin
with aplomb through the nozzle of our hollow
door. Mother calls this lacking faith aplenty. But
how does any swinging thing find rest? How do
we resuscitate that which overflows in spasms?
We drink lamp oil to keep the liminal space of our
supplication supple and lithe. I crumple the
orchid behind my ear and a bloodied neon light
spurts. I can’t find answers here, and surely not
there: in that controlled chaos of all things bleak
and untouched. Though, what truly these days,
doesn’t find a way through everything crammed?
Through everything bolstered by the aftermath of
a trudge.
By Prosper C. Ìféányí
Biography:
Prosper C. Ìféányí is a Nigerian writer. His works are featured or forthcoming in Black Warrior Review, New Delta Review, Identity Theory, The Shore, The Deadlands, Up the Staircase Quarterly, and elsewhere.