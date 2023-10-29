PIGS HAVE NO REAL APPRECIATION FOR THE SKY By Marilyn Melissa Salguero

PIGS HAVE NO REAL APPRECIATION FOR THE SKY



But they do have a vague concept of it.

See the body of a domesticated pig cannot bend enough to allow them to look directly up at the sky

years of breeding, of forced genetic mutation in the name of the perfect harvest

Their bodies succumbed to the weight of consumption.

Accommodated the weight of fat and muscle in their necks & spine through fusion.

Now, their mobility is limited to a 45 degree angle.

When I was 6 I was told that my body eventually, would start to contract

To compensate for the loss of muscle and fat

That eventually, my neck and back would fuse

That my movement, would be limited.

Como un coche we had bodies made for slaughter

Pink flesh characterized by body scoring charts, methodical weigh ins and density tests

How beautifully marbled our muscle is when we are when cut into

The surgeon told me once the cut he made along my spine was his finest work

I was a babe worthy of a blue ribbon

To say that a pig cannot see the sky however is incorrect

The same way it is to say that this body bleeds so tenderly

See we still persist despite our damned destiny

We have evolved.

Prioritized survival over comfort

Life over the ability to look straight up

Because if I want to be humbled and inspired and awestruck I do not need to look at heaven but rather at my own reflection

A rippling resilient resistance stares back and rivals all above me

& I know this because if I lie on my back,

The way a pig does,

Humble and against the dirt

I can see the endless above me without effort

And when our eyes meet

For a brief moment,

We both see

An upside-down sunset reminder of what an unrestricted and capable body could look like.

By Marilyn Melissa Salguero

Biography: Marilyn Melissa Salguero (she/her/hers) is a Guatemalan poet who puts the SALT in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is the human equivalent of red wine, crushed velvet and using humor as a poor coping mechanism. Melissa’s work centers on her life, relationships, and identity. She has been featured in numerous publications including Write About Now Poetry, Ink & Nebula, Rising Phoenix Press, and Crepe & Penn. She was a 2020 nominee for the Pushcart Prize in poetry and a recipient of the Academy of American Poets student contest for 2020. When not yelling about white boys or making God metaphors, Melissa can be found feeding her online shopping addiction, blasting Gloria Trevi, or living up to her title as the quintessential “bitter ex girlfriend poet”. Her work was released in a self-published chapbook entitled “Cannibal” in 2022. Her work (along with her emotional overflow) can be found on twitter @_Miss_Marilyn.

