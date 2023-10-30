I dreamt of you last night By Amanda Hall

I dreamt of you last night

and you saved some extra love for me —

we baked it into a cake, we turned it into a cottage.

in this life, our garden is tended to. you kneel with reverence

over the mulch, pretending not to watch me work.

the two of us live by practical alchemy, taking dead things

and bringing them to life — crops, songs, poems, lovemaking.

i feed you homemade jams; fresh-baked goods. you lick my fingers

clean and follow me upstairs, letting me climb on top of you.

in this dream-state, my heart is not overgrown with the weeds of

uncertainty. we prophesize marriage and babies together—

we nap and cook and bake. you wear my pajamas, i covet your t-shirts.

there are dinner parties with our friends. a huge library. aged wines.

you come home in the evening and hang your coat. you play piano

while i read by the window. we eat each other for dessert.

oftentimes you call me baby, soft and drawn out — like a velvet curtain,

a lullaby. so good that i sometimes believe it’s my real name.

late at night you press into me like soft, loose earth —

burying yourself in the nape of my neck, my cunt, my heart.

you say i’d be a beautiful mother, kissing my shoulder. you open your

fist so i can press our firstborn daughter’s name into your palm.

towards the end, i find a dead rose in the garden. an omen of

wanting: knowing it all ends somewhere.

i wake alone as always, finer details aborted from memory—

even further from living than before.

By Amanda Hall

Biography: Amanda Hall (she/they) is a third-generation bisexual Filipina. Their work focuses on trauma-informed identity, shame versus desire, and the domestic sphere. Amanda worked as Editor-in-Chief of New Forum, UC Irvine’s oldest creative writing journal in their senior year. During this time, 11 of their works were published in 5 student journals. Besides poetry, Amanda is a songwriter and vocalist. Her favorite things are ube ice cream, minor keys, traveling with friends, and pretty people with deep voices.

