White By Nushrat Nur

White
The color of teeth
Grimacing as shrapnel makes its home
In shoulders tougher than the roots of an olive tree
Burrowing deep into a land that has been bound and gagged
By thieves dressed as guests
The color hidden under the red of bloodshot eyes of a father
Carrying his son across a desert of rubble
Using the same stars to guide him
As the ones he would point to on the rooftop
Of a home that smelled like mint leaves and orange trees
The color of a photograph from yesterday
When footfalls synced to the rhythm
Of loud drum beats as common as the adhan
Melodious rise, somber fall of voices singing with hope and resolution
“Praise and glory be to the one who allowed us to dance”
The color of halls and fluorescent lights
Wafting the smell of antiseptic
Cutting through wails of children
Burning small cuts
On gloved hands used to pulling life out of life
Instead of searching for pulses without prevail
The color of phosphorus pentoxide
Snaking its way across the sky
Into native lungs
Etching onto indigenous flesh
The unmistakable signature of apartheid
The color of shrouds
Softly whispering salam
Billowing in Mediterranean winds
Where grief becomes of dialect of hunger
For a home full of strangers who have now changed the locks
The color of bones
Housed in the very earth that birthed them
Where the roots of olive trees can anchor
So that children can sit in the shade to play
Safe from the burning midday sun
By Nushrat Nur
Biography:
Nushrat Nur is a global public health practitioner, photographer and poet. She hopes to see a free Palestine within her lifetime.