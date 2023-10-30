White By Nushrat Nur

White

The color of teeth

Grimacing as shrapnel makes its home

In shoulders tougher than the roots of an olive tree

Burrowing deep into a land that has been bound and gagged

By thieves dressed as guests

The color hidden under the red of bloodshot eyes of a father

Carrying his son across a desert of rubble

Using the same stars to guide him

As the ones he would point to on the rooftop

Of a home that smelled like mint leaves and orange trees

The color of a photograph from yesterday

When footfalls synced to the rhythm

Of loud drum beats as common as the adhan

Melodious rise, somber fall of voices singing with hope and resolution

“Praise and glory be to the one who allowed us to dance”

The color of halls and fluorescent lights

Wafting the smell of antiseptic

Cutting through wails of children

Burning small cuts

On gloved hands used to pulling life out of life

Instead of searching for pulses without prevail

The color of phosphorus pentoxide

Snaking its way across the sky

Into native lungs

Etching onto indigenous flesh

The unmistakable signature of apartheid

The color of shrouds

Softly whispering salam

Billowing in Mediterranean winds

Where grief becomes of dialect of hunger

For a home full of strangers who have now changed the locks

The color of bones

Housed in the very earth that birthed them

Where the roots of olive trees can anchor

So that children can sit in the shade to play

Safe from the burning midday sun

By Nushrat Nur

Biography: Nushrat Nur is a global public health practitioner, photographer and poet. She hopes to see a free Palestine within her lifetime.

