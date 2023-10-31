Bad Trip By Mia Amore Del Bando

Bad Trip

Hallucinogenics by Lana Del Rey on repeat, vinyl spinning

A black ballerina

My brain splattered on the floor like lovely murder

Glass caught in its pink squiggles

Poking out, acupuncture

My knowledge bare and raw

Staining the carpet

Less than I imagined

Useless facts and equations

Imagination painted in gold

Orbs of rainbow, fascination

Inner child escaped, sketching

Yellow chalk on asphalt

I haven’t seen in her decades

Her eyes are wide and drunk on joy

Art, a long-lost talent

I shuffled through the mess

And lifted her into an embrace

“There you are! I’ve missed you!” she squeals

Her gaze sinks to concern, a pout

“What happened to you?”

Pain bubbles up

Uninvited guest

Her eyes afraid but still vibrant

My shriveled brain bleeding on the floor

I sighed and looked to heaven

“I don’t know. I’m sorry.”

By Mia Amore Del Bando

Biography: Mia Amore Del Bando (she/her) is a Mexican/Filipino writer, photographer, and creator. She was born and raised in Long Beach, California. Her writing and photography featured in Flora Fiction, Poets Choice, Backwards Trajectory, Immigration Diaries, and others. Her poetry book Fragments of a Woman’s Brain published by Nymeria Publishing debuts in 2024. She is a faithful friend, difficult daughter, and selfish lover.

