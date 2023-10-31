Bad Trip By Mia Amore Del Bando

Bad Trip
Hallucinogenics by Lana Del Rey on repeat, vinyl spinning
A black ballerina
My brain splattered on the floor like lovely murder
Glass caught in its pink squiggles
Poking out, acupuncture
My knowledge bare and raw
Staining the carpet
Less than I imagined
Useless facts and equations
Imagination painted in gold
Orbs of rainbow, fascination
Inner child escaped, sketching
Yellow chalk on asphalt
I haven’t seen in her decades
Her eyes are wide and drunk on joy
Art, a long-lost talent
I shuffled through the mess
And lifted her into an embrace
“There you are! I’ve missed you!” she squeals
Her gaze sinks to concern, a pout
“What happened to you?”
Pain bubbles up
Uninvited guest
Her eyes afraid but still vibrant
My shriveled brain bleeding on the floor
I sighed and looked to heaven
“I don’t know. I’m sorry.”
By Mia Amore Del Bando
Biography:
Mia Amore Del Bando (she/her) is a Mexican/Filipino writer, photographer, and creator. She was born and raised in Long Beach, California. Her writing and photography featured in Flora Fiction, Poets Choice, Backwards Trajectory, Immigration Diaries, and others. Her poetry book Fragments of a Woman’s Brain published by Nymeria Publishing debuts in 2024. She is a faithful friend, difficult daughter, and selfish lover.