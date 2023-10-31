Zain & Dana, You are Palestinian By Hadeel Salameh

Zain & Dana, You are Palestinian
You are Palestinian and to be Palestinian is to dance under the sun
despite its blaring heat
and go to sleep counting the stars,
each one a distant village of our ancestors
who drink tea with sage and play oud on the moon
Give me your hands, small and warm, put these two fingers up,
that’s called peace
our people denied it for a piece of land,
with blood on the taker’s hand
but our home lives within us, wherever we are,
freedom is not far
There can be no peace without justice first,
know sweet child we are not a people cursed
we deserve all things good, and so we raise our fingers and speak out
as we should
you are never alone in your longing for your homeland
the olive groves and lemon trees the salt in the seas
and the birds in the sky,
they are all Palestinian and they come to you
when you cannot go to them
our blood is Palestinian, it beats our heart and gives us soul,
our occupiers can never have what they stole
for the land is part of us, we are killed on its hilltops and bloom again as its jasmine
the wind is palestinian, we cry our prayers into it and the dust is lifted into the clouds
in twirls and dabke
You are Palestinian, and to be Palestinian is to come into this world at birth and leave as part of the earth, to dance and fly and sing and never die
By Hadeel Salameh
Biography:
Hadeel Salameh earned her MFA in Fiction at Bowling Green State University. Her work has appeared in Wrath Bearing Tree, Torrid Literary Journal, Drunk Monkeys, Apogee, Anchor Still Harbor, Muftah, SLAB Literary Art & Sound Book, MLK Jr. Day Writing Awards as an Honorary mention.