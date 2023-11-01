portrait of a girl with quran By a a khaliq

portrait of a girl with quran

turning a page in the hall of mirrors,

the gentle flick reverberating across

a thousand refractions. how many

millions rock back and forth as i do,

head bent over curving script, mouths

flowing with divine sound. bodies

electric, pulsing with that grand

awareness. You go where i go.

the reflections, the trembling fingers,

of course the parrot green volume

with roses and jasmine pressed

and perfuming those smooth pages—

it is a miracle. words cascaded

from Your light to angelic sound

to the gentlest heart to ever beat.

and now, before me. inscribed,

enshrined, inevitable. i feel the

weight as i read in mirrored hall.

an eternal hand pressed to my

nape, saying: I am always with you.

I go where you go.

By a a khaliq

Biography: a a khaliq is a poet and medical student from the midwest. she writes, in the tradition of kafka, to close her eyes.

