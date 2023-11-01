portrait of a girl with quran By a a khaliq

portrait of a girl with quran
turning a page in the hall of mirrors,
the gentle flick reverberating across
a thousand refractions. how many
millions rock back and forth as i do,
head bent over curving script, mouths
flowing with divine sound. bodies
electric, pulsing with that grand
awareness. You go where i go.
the reflections, the trembling fingers,
of course the parrot green volume
with roses and jasmine pressed
and perfuming those smooth pages—
it is a miracle. words cascaded
from Your light to angelic sound
to the gentlest heart to ever beat.
and now, before me. inscribed,
enshrined, inevitable. i feel the
weight as i read in mirrored hall.
an eternal hand pressed to my
nape, saying: I am always with you.
I go where you go.
By a a khaliq
Biography:
a a khaliq is a poet and medical student from the midwest. she writes, in the tradition of kafka, to close her eyes.