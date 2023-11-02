Oba By Masami Carpenter

Oba



My grandmother

Soft and sweet

Callused hands skillfully circling

Chopsticks around the pan

She tells me of her childhood

Of her father building a hut in the rice field

After the bombs fell

And the stones she once called home rolled

Of the torments of being a child during war

Sneaking to see American soldiers dead

In the streets

Chanting over their bodies

As grown men cheer and

Spit on them

The horrors of uniforms

Americans stopping the train on her commute

Taking from each woman what

Can never be returned

She still chose America

Land of the free and violent

Two sons she can’s relate to

I will never understand Obachan, aitai



By Masami Carpenter

Biography: Masami Carpenter is an undergraduate student attending Seattle University with a major in English – Creative Writing. She enjoys reading, writing, and learning. She hopes to pursue a career in poetry, novels, or academic publication post-graduation.

