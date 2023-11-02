Oba By Masami Carpenter

Oba
My grandmother
Soft and sweet
Callused hands skillfully circling
Chopsticks around the pan
She tells me of her childhood
Of her father building a hut in the rice field
After the bombs fell
And the stones she once called home rolled
Of the torments of being a child during war
Sneaking to see American soldiers dead
In the streets
Chanting over their bodies
As grown men cheer and
Spit on them
The horrors of uniforms
Americans stopping the train on her commute
Taking from each woman what
Can never be returned
She still chose America
Land of the free and violent
Two sons she can’s relate to
I will never understand Obachan, aitai
By Masami Carpenter
Biography:
Masami Carpenter is an undergraduate student attending Seattle University with a major in English – Creative Writing. She enjoys reading, writing, and learning. She hopes to pursue a career in poetry, novels, or academic publication post-graduation.